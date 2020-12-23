Pune-based Entrepreneur Turns Tyre Scraps Into Attractive Footwear To Reduce Pollution

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as even the worsening situation of the climate has been a cause of worry among the world leaders as well as activists, Pune-based entrepreneur Pooja Badamikar started the venture of recycling scrap tyres into attractive footwear with a primary aim to raise environmental awareness. As per the ANI report, the Pune-based entrepreneur has a post-graduate degree in renewable energy and started the one-of-a-kind venture to convert waste into something usable and productive.

Badamikar’s brand is called ‘Nemital’ and has been up and running since last two years. Moreover, her novel idea has been reportedly very helpful in reducing the level of pollution because instead of the traditional use of plastic or rubber, tyre scraps are being utilised for making footwear. Hence, significantly reducing the waste generated in the production of sandals and shoes. While speaking to the news agency, Badamikar also noted that nearly one billion tyres are discarded almost every year and its effective conversion led her to start the business.

Maharashtra: Pooja Badamikar, a Pune based entrepreneur upcycles scrap tyres to make footwear.



She says, "One billion scrap tyres are discarded annually in the world. I started working with help of local cobblers & made two prototypes. That's how the journey began."

Karnataka Gets Its First ‘recycled Plastic House’

In another step towards combatting climate crisis, an organisation in Karnataka has built the state's first house made of recycled plastic waste for a waste collector in Mangaluru. As per ANI report, the Chief Impact Officer at Plastic for change India Foundation, Shifrah Jacobs has also informed that at least “1,500 kilograms of plastic” has been used up to build the grey-coloured house. Amid the surging issue of the climate crisis and extensive production of waste across the globe, the eco-friendly houses such as the one in Mangaluru is a groundbreaking step towards rectifying the damage done to the environment.

As per several media reports, the house located at Pacchanady costs way less than that of regular houses and is priced at Rs 4.5 lakhs. Credited to save both money and environment, the internet users are also lauding the initiative as “amazing project”. The media reports have also mentioned that at least 60 panels were built out of recycled plastic waste in the construction of the house with weight of each panel being 25 kilograms.

Karnataka: An organization has built a home made of recycled plastic waste for a waste collector in Mangaluru. "1,500 kgs of recycled plastic has been used to build this house," says Shifrah Jacobs, Chief Impact Officer at Plastic for change India Foundation.

