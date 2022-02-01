Pune-based Food Blogger Shares 'Indian Way' To Eat Sushi; Netizens React | Watch

The traditional Japanese dish, sushi, has gained popularity all over the world. However, some people face difficulty in eating the dish with chopsticks and often spill the food out of the plate. Recently, a food blogger from Pune has shared the 'Indian way' of eating sushi without making the use of chopsticks. The video has grabbed the attention of social media users who expressed their views in the comments section.

The video has been posted by Pune_food_blogger on Instagram along with the caption, "Presenting to you the Desi way to eat Sushi. How many people here have done the same?" In the video, a man is seen trying to eat a plate of sushi, however, he is finding it difficult to eat it using chopsticks. As the man is not able to eat the sushi with the chopsticks, he picked up the sushi with his hands and ate it. After eating the dish with his hands, he again moved the chopsticks on the food, pretending to eat sushi using chopsticks. The text that appeared on the video read, "How to eat Sushi (The Indian Way)"

Watch the video here:

Netizens say 'so relatable'

Since being shared on the photosharing site, the video has gathered over 119,000 likes. The video has grabbed the attention of social media users who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user commented, "We all have a friend who eats Japanese fried rice like masala bhaat." Another user wrote, "Let me tell you, he is correct Sushi is meant to be eaten by hand - a Japanese approved. (sic)" Another user commented, "Now even if I know to use a chopstick, I'll still be eating a sushi with my bare hands! (sic)" A fourth netizen commented, "Actually sushi is also eaten by hand in Japan so its not incorrect or shouldn't be embarassing. (sic)"

(Image: @pune_food_blogger/Instagram)