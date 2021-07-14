Pune Bride Breaks COVID-19 Protocols, Charged For Riding On Bonnet Of SUV To Wedding Venue

People do outrageous things for their wedding shoots these days and the story of a 23-year-old lady from Pune is no different, she was charged for sitting on the bonnet of a car for her wedding shoot. She was photographed riding on the hood of an SUV without a mask, breaking COVID-19 procedures.

The video was filmed beside Dive Ghat on Pune-Saswad road

The photoshoot took place as she was going to Saswad, the wedding location. According to a police station employee, the video was filmed beside the Dive Ghat on Pune-Saswad Road. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 13 and the footage has been posted on several social media networks.

Suspects have been charged under the Indian Penal Code

All of the suspects have been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 269, 188, 279, 107, 336, 35, as well as other pertinent parts of the Disaster Management Act. The driver of the vehicle, the cameraman, and others who took part in the photoshoot were also charged.

According to the official, a man on a motorcycle recorded the video while the woman sat on the moving vehicle's bonnet. The woman, the videographer, and others in the vehicle, including the driver, have been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as applicable parts of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act, and the Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act, among other laws. There were no masks on any of them.

Many Internet users have defended the bride, claiming that spoiling her special day is pointless. Many people expressed their displeasure with the police's unfair treatment of ordinary citizens.

People are still required to maintain social distance

Maharashtra has seen a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, but it was one of the worst-affected states in the country early this year. In April, the second wave peaked with 67,000 cases in a single day. Despite the fact that the state's lockdown restrictions have been eased in light of dwindling cases, people are nevertheless required to wear masks and maintain social distance in public.

Recently in April, a similar instance occurred when a newlywed from Punjab was fined Rs 1,000 for failing to wear a mask on her wedding day in Chandigarh. When questioned by authorities, she said she didn't wear the mask because it would have ruined her expensive makeup.

(Inputs from ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.