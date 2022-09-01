Pune Cop's Version Of 'Pasoori' Song Enthralls Internet, Video Gets Praises Galore; WATCH

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's Pasoori song, which featured on Coke Studio Pakistan, has become a popular number among netizens. There are multiple videos on the internet showcasing people performing the song, ranging from song renditions to lip syncs and dance numbers. Recently, a video of a soulful version of the song by a Pune cop is gaining traction on the Internet.

The viral video features Sagar Ghorpade, a Pune crime branch official, singing his rendition of the hit song. The cop's rendition has enthralled people online and prompted many to rewatch the video. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "Pasoori...New Reels Video Song Pasoori By Sagar Ghorpade".

Netizens say, 'Just Fab Sir'

The cop in Khaki uniform won the internet with his powerful voice.

The viral video has garnered around 63.6K views and has accumulated nearly 3,000 likes and several comments from netizens who were pleasantly surprised after listening to the soulful version. A user wrote, "So sweet singing sir". "Wow awesome best of luck sir," was the comment from one of the netizens. A third user wrote, "Superb sir Ji. God bless you".

For the unversed, the song was released on YouTube in February. Since its release, the song has received 351 million views on YouTube. Sagar Ghorpade has not only sung Pasoori but has also sung versions of other songs. He has also sung Kinna Sonna, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, Kesariya, Piya O Re Piya, Aankho Me Teri and many other songs.