Pune Police Shares Epic 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Meme To Warn Netizens About Cyber Scams

There is no denying that the film Gangs of Wasseypur enjoys a cult-like figure in Indian cinema. Over the years, various scenes from the film have been immortalized through memes and even today, movie buffs and law enforcement agencies use it to share their message. Pune Police took to Twitter to share a serious message using a witty meme. The cops posted a picture based on a scene from the 2012 film to raise awareness about the cyber scam.

After sharing the popular "Chabbhi Kahan Hai?" (Where is the key?) meme template from the film, the police forces have once taken an unconventional road to warn the public about cyber fraud cases. This time, Pune Police posted a picture of actor Huma Qureshi and Nawazuddin Siddique with the text, "Picture Chalein?...Nahi... Hath Pakdoge?...Nahi Pakdunga?...Satt ke Baithoge?... Maa Kasam Nahi Baithunga". Through their latest post cops tried to warn innocent users not to fall prey to notorious NRI scammers who lure internet users with exciting offers. The police force used the meme to educate the public on saying Nahi (No) to every fake offer from these fraudsters.

For the unversed, the latest meme shared by Pune Police is influenced by the scene where Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) asks Mohsina (Huma Qureshi) to watch a picture in theatre, to which she replies 'No'. Sharing the post, Pune Police captioned it as, "DO NOT believe anything that the 'NRI’ #CyberFraud on Matrimonial site tells you..."

A couple of days ago, cops posted Gangs of Wasseypur meme template to inform netizens about a fraudster who claim to sell two-wheelers for a very cheap price. The meme shared by Pune Police was influenced by the scene where Sardar Khan, played by Manoj Bajpayee, madly looks for his car keys after his son gets shot. Sharing the picture, they captioned it as "#Cyber Victim to #Fraudster after paying advance for a Scooty listed on OLX/Quikr at 'Half the Price'"

Online scams have been rising during the pandemic, these fraudsters lure innocent people into the trap. To avoid falling prey to scammers, it is advisable to stay away from unverified websites and links.

