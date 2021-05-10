Last Updated:

Punjab: 10-year-old Boy Sells Socks On Streets To Support Family, CM Offers Aid

While taking to Twitter, Punjab CM informed that he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana to ensure that Vansh, a class II drop out, rejoins school.

Bhavya Sukheja
Punjab

After a footage featuring a 10-year-old boy, Vansh Singh, selling socks on roads in Ludhiana went viral on the internet, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made a video call to the child and announced assistance of Rs 2 lakh for his family. While taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister also informed that he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana district to ensure that Vansh, a class II drop-out, rejoins schools. 

In the video call, Singh said, “I will inform the Deputy Commissioner to get you enrolled in the same school where you were studying earlier….I will help your family…Study well and become a big person in the future”. 

The Punjab CM spoke to Vansh after seeing his video of refusing a car occupant’s offer of Rs 50 extra, over and above the cost of socks. Singh said that he was impressed by the boy’s self-esteem and dignity. Vansh’s video had taken the internet by storm and had captured millions of views on the internet, with netizens lauding his honesty. 

According to ANI, Vansh’s father, Paramjit, is a socks seller and his mother Rani, a homemaker. The 10-year-old has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in the Haibowal locality in Ludhiana. Vansh said that he had quit school due to the financial situation at home and he further expressed his desire to rejoin.

Netizens laud CM’s ‘commendable job’

Meanwhile, ever since the Punjab CM announced assistance, several internet users lauded Singh for his “great philanthropy work”. One user wrote, “What a super human being @capt_amarinder is. May Wahe Guruji bless him with a very long, happy and healthy life . This is how a true leader wins not only hearts but immense respect too”. Another added, “Commendable job done sir, respect for you from the bottom of heart. We need more leaders like you who feel the pain, crisis of underprivileged people. Salute from my side and on behalf of my father and grandfather being retired army personnel .jai hind”. 

