A teenage boy from Punjab's Gurdaspur district has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for performing the maximum number of fingertip push-ups with claps in one minute. What is even more amazing is the fact that Kuwar Amritbir Singh never went to the gym or did any sort of weight training. The 19-year-old from Umarwala village in Batala completed 45 pushups in sixty seconds to become the world record holder.

Singh participated in the Guinness World Record event on February 8, 2022, and the platform confirmed the record on July 28. He did 45 finger push-ups along with claps after each dip in just one minute. Taking to Twitter, Singh shared his picture holding the GWR certificate and wrote a caption that read, "Guinness World Record Holder! Yessss I did it. 'Most Push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwar Amritbir Singh (@kuwar_amritbir_singh) Singh also explained his preparation for the challenge. In the same post, he said, "The journey to make the record in the Guinness Book of World Records started on November 11th, 2021. But unfortunately, my first record was disqualified & I felt very disappointed because of the rejection of my first record. "

He further stated, "If you have a passion to do something or you have already done something for your passion, just keep working hard with full dedication, keep practicing, keep improving yourself day by day, believe in yourself, work hard on new skills and have patience," he wrote. Apart from this, he also revealed his diet plan and said in one of his Instagram posts that "I don't use protein supplements. I only eat what is cooked at home. Curd, milk, butter, and ghee are constant in my diet."