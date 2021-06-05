Puppies Develop Social Skills To Communicate With Humans Shortly After Birth: Study

Researchers at the University of Arizona recently found out that puppies develop their socializing skills shortly after birth rather than learned. The fur buddies to the humans are not trained to be good at interacting with people rather it is their innate skill. The research was published in the journal- Current Biology which also revealed the reason behind the differential performance of various dogs on social tasks such as following gestures.

Discussing the study, a postdoctoral research associate in the Arizona School of Anthropology in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Emily Bray, the lead study author said, “There was evidence that these sorts of social skills were present in adulthood, but here we find evidence that puppies-sort of like humans- are biologically prepared to interact in these social ways.”

Emily Bray along with California-based Canine Companions, a service dog organization has been conducting researches on dogs for the past ten years. Bray along with her colleagues hope to better understand how dogs think and solve problems, which would help them in identifying dogs that would make good service animals.

Bray's research on dogs

Bray and her co-workers researched 375 of the organization’s 8-week-old budding service dogs which had very minimal interactions with humans. To see biology's role in dog abilities, the researchers assigned the dogs series of tasks designed to measure their social communicational skills. The researchers already knew the pedigree of each dog and thus they were aware of how much they were related to one another. Bray and her colleagues were also able to look at how inherited genes make the differences in the dog’s abilities. It was perceived that genetics explain over 40% of the differences in the puppies’ abilities to understand gestures and engage in eye contact with humans.

Noting the findings, co-author of the study Evan MacLean, also the assistant professor of anthropology and director of the Arizona Canine Cognition Centre at the University of Arizona, stated, “People have been interested in dogs’ abilities to do these kinds of things for a long time, but there’s always been debate to what extent is this really in the biology of dogs, versus something they learn by palling around with humans. We found that there’s definitely a strong genetic component, and they are definitely doing it from the get-go”

Bray also informed that during the research the puppies were still living with their littermates and had not been sent to live with volunteer puppy raisers, so the involvement of humans in their social behaviour was unlikely. There were four tasks given to the puppies.

In one task, one treat was hidden beneath one of the two overturned cups and an experimenter pointed to it to see whether or not the puppy understands the gesture.

In the second task, a researcher placed a yellow block next to the cup with the food instead of pointing, to indicate the puppy where he should look for food.

The third and fourth tasks were designed to check puppies' propensity to look at human faces.

The third task involved speaking to the puppy in "dog-directed speech," reciting a script in a high-pitched voice often used to talk to babies, and observe how long the puppy held the gaze.

For the last test, an 'unsolvable' task was given. A treat was sealed inside a jar and kept in front of the puppy, it was checked that how many times the puppy look at humans for help.

Outcomes of the research

Following the elaborate research, it was perceived that many puppies responded to the verbal and physical actions of the human, very few sought help with the unsolvable task. Thus, it was stated that even though the puppies know how to respond to human-initiated communication, their ability to initiate communication comes later.

Noting the result, Bray said, "In studies of adult dogs, we find a tendency for them to look to humans for help, especially when you look at adult dogs versus wolves. Wolves are going to persist and try to independently solve problems, whereas dogs are more likely to look to their social partner for help. However, in puppies, this help-seeking behavior did not really seem to be part of the repertoire yet. "

Bray further put forward the example of babies, who can understand what they are being said to before being able to construct words of their own. She said, "It is potentially a similar story with puppies; they are understanding what is being socially conveyed to the, but the production of it on their end is probably going to tale a little bit longer, developmentally."

Weighing into the result of the research McLean stated that in the next step they would try to identify the specific genes, that may have a role in a dog's communications skill. He informed that digs who are successful as service dogs behave differently than the dogs who are not successful.

McLean added, "If you could identify a potential genetic basis for these traits, you might be able to predict, even before the puppy is born if they are part of a litter that would be good service dog candidates because they have the right genetic background. It's a long way down the road, but there is potential to start to apply this."

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.