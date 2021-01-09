Puppy And Kitten Relish Warmth From Earthen Stove In Cote Video, Watch

Heartfelt footage of a puppy and a kitten relishing the warmth from the fire ignited to an earthen stove to cook food on the street side has touched the internet. In a clip shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle the two rival species can be seen perched by the fire during the frosty winters, comfortably sharing the common space without picking a fight. In the nearly 15 second video, the pup can be seen calmly squatting beside a grey kitten as the two animals relax in the heat generated from the logs on the fire. The footage garnered close to 73.3k views as netizens lauded the two animals’ friendship.

"Warming themselves and our heart," Susanta Nanda wrote in the caption of the adorable video. While the cats and dogs are renowned to scuffle, the infants sit cosily enjoying the warmth as the vessel heats up. “They value sharing. Humans would be ousting each other,” a user wrote admiring the love between the two animals. “That’s beautiful, animals care for each other, it beautiful,” another said. “But puppy's reaction is too sweet feeling the warmth,” one other said. The video which is now being circulated widely attracted a slew of positive reactions. While the kitten sits motionless relishing the heat, the pooch is seen turning his head repeatedly, to watch over the cat with affectionate looks that the internet wowed.

Warming themselves and our heart🥰 pic.twitter.com/dzoNZ09twx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 8, 2021

‘When we can stay together and enjoy the evening; even when we are sworn enemies and different species; why you human beings - same species- can’t stay together? Very different to understand’. The cuddles animals- Dog & Cat — Mani Mamallan (@manimamallan) January 9, 2021

O wow...I love cats so much..n dis pic soo amazing...oye sardiii — gaurav kumar (@gaurav_k169) January 9, 2021

Pls give them food and shelter — Indrajeet Singh(Twinkle) (@ijsinghRt) January 8, 2021

Cant get any cuter...or spread more warmth in our hearts😍 — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) January 8, 2021

Lesson of co existence — Madhu Sharma (@MadhuSh67739441) January 9, 2021

Odd feline-pooch friendship

Similarly earlier, another clip displaying the friendship between two species of animals and their commendable bond had won the Internet. The footage that emerged online portrayed an odd friendship between Australian shepherd Kyle and an American Curl Kitten. The two animals were seen cuddling and playing together gleefully in a minute-long clip which was posted on Twitter by a user called ’n_dogbike’. The lovable pooch was seen pampering his cat friend as it lifts paws to caress the canine meanwhile the two species relaxed in the living room of a home.

