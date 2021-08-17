Puppy Hops And Jumps Imitating Bunny Friend; Netizens Are 'all Hearts' Watching The Video

A delighted puppy running in circles and hopping, imitating his bunny pal has amused the internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden, the nearly 8-second video depicts an exalted brown coloured pup and a black bunny bonding over a chase as they indulge in play. Hilariously, the boxer puppy can be seen jumping and frolicking like a rabbit, apparently forgetting that it might perhaps is a dog.

Although, the commenters argued that the adorable furry pet could be “whatever he wants to be when he’s that cute!” Meanwhile, others wondered if the puppy was even aware that it wasn’t a bunny. “Puppy thinks he’s a bunny..(sic),” the caption to the comical footage read. Internet poured in a slew of reactions as one said, “This is one of the cutest things I've ever seen. Hop hop.”

“Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Wonder if the bunny appreciates it,” another commented. The third, meanwhile said, “Those of us who have boxers know all about the boxer bounce.” “Don’t ignore me, I am a bunny as you,” yet another joked. Many others were seemingly fretting over if the doggo would grow up thinking that's how it was supposed to walk. “I want to see this dog full-grown, still hopping,” said a commenter. The cute puppy thrilled the viewers as they called the animal “fluffing adorable.”

That’s a boxer for you! This is our little hopper! pic.twitter.com/Fc6c82R1R1 — He lost, get over it. (@trumpisnotgod) August 15, 2021

Those of us who have boxers know all about the "boxer bounce"... pic.twitter.com/DBX62YxQMC — Dude_In_The_Desert 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) August 15, 2021

He identified as Bunny — Sayar Gyi (@Sayar_Gyi_) August 15, 2021

Funny, our combo was a boxer and boston sisters. It was hysterical! And you know who ran the show. They were together for 12 years! — Tracy Cas (@TraLC) August 16, 2021

bunny was throwing karate punches like “back up boi” 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSjMh2J1cM — LSTR (@yaboilstr) August 16, 2021

My cat mimics the older cats behavior, too. — menotu (@goshofar) August 16, 2021

Dog, cat, rabbit chew down some lettuce

Earlier, a video of a puppy asking for lettuce treats after it noticed the pet bunny getting treats every morning amused the netizens. In the video that emerged on Twitter, the pup can be seen consuming a handful of lettuce along with its rabbit friend every day, thinking it was a bunny too. Meanwhile, the family feline that got curious about the leafy treat devoured by the pup and the bunny also started to snuff the green leafy vegetable. The three furry friends that apparently might not get along well were in fact seen nibbling on lettuce together in the family’s private garden. The clip stunned the internet as many believed that it was quiet odd for the dog and the cat to think that they were in fact a bunny.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.