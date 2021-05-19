Last Updated:

'Purest Form Of Wishes': Boy Writes Special Messages On Meal Boxes For COVID-19 Patients

Amid the distressing times due to the pandemic, a boy's special message on meal boxes for COVID-19 patients is winning hearts on social media forums.

COVID-19

Amid the distressing times due to the pandemic, a boy's special message on meal boxes for COVID-19 patients is winning hearts. A photo of the little boy writing "Khush rahiye" meaning "Be happy" on meal boxes for the patients went viral on social media forums, setting an example for what is needed amid the devastating times. The image, shared on Twitter, features a boy writing messages on food packets and also putting cute smiley on them. 

There's have been cases that all members of a family have tested positive and struggling with the availability of regular meals. To support such patients, people have started initiatives to arrange healthy cooked food. And after seeing the kind-hearted gesture by the small boy, netizens were impressed and praised him and his parents. 

Little boy's special message for COVID-19 patients

The picture of the boy was shared by a user who goes by the name manishsarangal1 on Twitter. The user in the caption mentioned that the boy's mother cooks for infected persons and the child writes a special message for them. The picture shows the boy writing "Khush Rahiye" on the cardboard of a lunch box. Take a look at the post.

Meal boxes

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered 13K likes and several reactions from netizens. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the kind-heartedness of the child and his parents. One user commented, "So cute. God Bless the child and parents who have raised him with such positive and great thoughts to become a noble soul." Another individual wrote, "This pic & news made my day. Nothing is good then humanity and this lovely gesture. God bless this people." "May the almighty bless this little soul with all happiness and strength", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video of an elderly man giving money to a toddler while grocery shopping in the supermarket is winning hearts. The video of the kind-hearted stranger, shared on Reddit, is making netizens happy. They took to the comments section to appreciate the sweet gesture of the elderly man.

