'Purest Form Of Wishes': Boy Writes Special Messages On Meal Boxes For COVID-19 Patients

Amid the distressing times due to the pandemic, a boy's special message on meal boxes for COVID-19 patients is winning hearts. A photo of the little boy writing "Khush rahiye" meaning "Be happy" on meal boxes for the patients went viral on social media forums, setting an example for what is needed amid the devastating times. The image, shared on Twitter, features a boy writing messages on food packets and also putting cute smiley on them.

There's have been cases that all members of a family have tested positive and struggling with the availability of regular meals. To support such patients, people have started initiatives to arrange healthy cooked food. And after seeing the kind-hearted gesture by the small boy, netizens were impressed and praised him and his parents.

Little boy's special message for COVID-19 patients

The picture of the boy was shared by a user who goes by the name manishsarangal1 on Twitter. The user in the caption mentioned that the boy's mother cooks for infected persons and the child writes a special message for them. The picture shows the boy writing "Khush Rahiye" on the cardboard of a lunch box. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered 13K likes and several reactions from netizens. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the kind-heartedness of the child and his parents. One user commented, "So cute. God Bless the child and parents who have raised him with such positive and great thoughts to become a noble soul." Another individual wrote, "This pic & news made my day. Nothing is good then humanity and this lovely gesture. God bless this people." "May the almighty bless this little soul with all happiness and strength", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

@Gautamaashu23 great job done by you and bhabhi... its really very inspiring for other parents as well as kids... keep it up.. #KhusRahiye — CA Kishan Kanodia (@kishan_kanodia) May 18, 2021

Blessings to the Mother and Son!

May Almighty bless them with health and happiness! — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) May 18, 2021

So cute. God Bless the child and parents who have raised him with such positive and great thoughts to become a noble soul👍🙏 — Manish Joshi (@ManishJ56685080) May 18, 2021

The purest form of wishes for a speedy recovery.....what more pure is required ....lovely.....😊👍🙏 — BeingNaveen (@naveen_O73) May 18, 2021

This is the best way to teach your children! Children learn what they see or experience, not what they are told to do! — ✨Manpreet✨ (@ManpreetSpeakss) May 18, 2021

This is the best motivational input after a long time.....desh acche haathon mein hai — Sudev Barar (@sbarar) May 18, 2021

God bless this child & his mother ..



More power to them 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪



Thank you for sharing. — Kishore K Advani (@kish1102) May 18, 2021

That's leading by example. This imprint will remain forever in the child's mind. What an amazing mother she is🙌 — bhanu (@bhanu26447616) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, a video of an elderly man giving money to a toddler while grocery shopping in the supermarket is winning hearts. The video of the kind-hearted stranger, shared on Reddit, is making netizens happy. They took to the comments section to appreciate the sweet gesture of the elderly man.

IMAGE: manishsarangal1/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.