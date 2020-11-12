Pushpak Sen Responds To Relatives Who ‘slut-shamed’ His Mom With ‘Get Well Soon’ Message

A Facebook user, Pushpak Sen recently revealed that few of his “nearest relatives” “slut-shamed” his 54-year-old mother for wearing red lipstick at a family function. A Lipstick is the most staple beauty product, however, there are many stereotypes that are attached to certain shades of the product or use of it, especially for those who aren’t young. Sen highlighted one such incident and said, "Here I am, a man with a full face of beard and red lipstick".

Sen took to social media to share a powerful message. While sharing a picture of himself wearing a bright red shade of lipstick and eyeliner, Sen revealed that he sent a “Get well soon” message to his relatives the next morning. The 25-year-old narrated his entire experience on Facebook and said that his picture stands for people from binary and non-binary genders.

READ: Massive Tooth Spotted On South Carolina Beach, Can You Guess Which Creature It Belongs To?

In the caption, Sen wrote, “My mother, a woman of 54 years, got slut-shamed, by some of our nearest relatives, for wearing red lipstick at a family get-together. So yesterday, I sent all of them this picture with ‘Good morning. Get well soon.’ message”.

He continued, “What baffled me the most is that some of these relatives have children, who are super ‘woke’ on social media and were present when this ‘gossip’ was happening but didn’t say a word. Here I am, a man with a full face of beard and red lipstick. Here I am, standing up for all the mothers, sisters, daughters, non-males and all the womxn who have had to suppress their desires because of the toxicity of an insecure society”.

READ: Shocking! Woman In China Goes For Nose Surgery, Finds Part Of Ear Missing On Returning

‘Dropping sass like confetti’

Since shared, his post has taken the internet by storm. The picture has currently garnered over 4,500 shares and nearly 14,000 likes. As his post is inspiring and empowering, several internet users commented saying, “This is beautiful”. While one user wrote, “Every time someone stands up against this toxicity, the world becomes a better place. More love and power to you,” another added, “There's nothing else I want to say apart from I love you and thank you”.

READ: 'Outstanding!': Pet Dog Realises Baby Can't Walk, Teaches Him How To Crawl In Viral Video

READ: Kerala Man Bags World Record For Biggest Marker Pen, Watch Impressive Video Of Its Making

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.