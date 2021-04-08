Pushpika De Silva Has Won Pageants Before, Know More About This Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 Winner

The Mrs Sri Lanka World contest witnessed a dramatic event. Just when the winner was announced to be Sri Lankan model Pushpika de Silva. However, she wore the crown only for a few moments and was 'uncrowned' later. Caroline Jurie, winner of Mrs World 2020 removed the crown from Pushpika's head and declared the first runner up as the winner of the pageant. This has created quite an uproar online, especially with Jurie declaring a pageant winner based on her assumption that Pushpika was divorced, which she is not.

Pushpika is a model and a social media influencer who hails from Sri Lanka. She was the winner of the Miss Sri Lanka title in 2011. She also won the Best National Costume award at the Miss Tourism Queen International in 2011. Pushpika is also the winner of the Sri Lanka Bridal Beauty contest in 2020. According to a report by biography.com, Pushpika is married to Thilanka Dabarera. The couple has a son together as well.

Pushpika gives her fans and followers a sneak peek into her life through her social media posts. Her social media is filled with pictures and videos of her son. She also shares photos from her travel diaries and her beauty pageants as well. Recently, she shared a photo of her posing with her son. She is wearing a white saree while her son is wearing a black suit. Her hair is styled in waves and left open. Both are all smiles for the camera. Pushpika captioned the post by writing, “My lil angel!”, followed by red heart emoji.

Mrs Sri Lanka controversy details

Pushpika De Silva was announced as the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka and was sashed and crowned as well. She came to the centre of the stage and was enjoying the moment and just then, Caroline Jurie announced on the mic that as per the rules of Mrs World, the winner has to be married and not a divorcee. She then rushed to remove the crown from Pushpika’s head hastily removing all the pins, hurting her head in the process. Jurie declared the first runner up as the winner of the pageant.

The crown has been returned to Pushpika de Silva. She took to her Facebook to express her gratitude to the jury of the show for supporting her. At a recently conducted news conference, the crown was returned to her after the organisers confirmed that she was not divorced.

