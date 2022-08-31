'Put In 18 Hrs A Day': CEO's Advice For Youngsters Starting Their Careers Divides Internet

An 8-10-hour shift is generally considered the norm among full-time salaried individuals, though various industries and companies have different work timings for their employees. However, a LinkedIn post about pushing oneself to work 18 hours a day at the initial stage of the career, has become a talking point.

In the post, the CEO of a company advised youngsters to work 18 hours a day for at least the initial four to five years in their careers.

The viral post was shared by Shantanu Deshpande, CEO, and founder of Bombay Shaving Company. Taking to LinkedIn, Shantanu asked people who are new in a “job to throw yourself into it” and put in 18-hour workdays. Moreover, he explained that work-life balance, spending time with family, enjoyment through binge-watching, etc is essential but not that early in one's career. He wrote in the post, "When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least 4-5 years. I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that ‘work-life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla’ is important. It is, but not that early. That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it. Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it".

Netizens divided

The post has garnered around 9.8K reactions since being shared and has also accumulated around 3.2K comments. The post has been facing backlash since being shared, though some have supported it. A user criticised it, "This is one of the stupidest things I've read on this site, and there is a LOT of stupid things here". "18 hours a day. What do you think employees are slaves or robot ?" One, however, felt it was 'One of the best and realistic quotes ever.' "I absolutely support this," read another comment.