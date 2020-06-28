PV Narasimha Rao's Birth Anniversary: India Recalls Ex-PM's Historic Economic Reforms

On 99th birth anniversary of Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao, the 9th Prime Minister of India, politicians across party lines paid tribute to the late Congress leader who is known as the pioneer of liberalisation in the country. PV Narasimha Rao, an astute politician and strategist, was a scholar, writer, and a polyglot who spoke 17 languages and translated in six of them.

Social media is abuzz with tributes to the former leader who brought sweeping economic reforms with the help of the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh. From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to Telangana Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, politicians paid their tribute to the lifelong Congressman.

Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary today. A pioneer of economic reforms which set India firmly on the path of economic recovery. He was an astute administrator and a multifaceted personality—a scholar, writer & polyglot. pic.twitter.com/3prKUQidPS — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 28, 2020

Remembering Sri #PVNarasimhaRao garu on his birth anniversary. An astute politician & multilingual scholar, Rao garu led the nation towards economic liberalisation. His contribution to the growth of the nation will be remembered by generations to come. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 28, 2020

Tributes to former PM #PVNarasimhaRao ji on his birth anniversary. My father worked closely with him as his political secretary and witnessed the course changing economic policies ushered in by Rao sahab which opened up the Indian economy and gave it a much needed impetus. pic.twitter.com/KORqlv9sNi — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) June 28, 2020

Pranam to a great son of Bharat #PVNarasimhaRao ji who led us through a critical juncture of India's history



Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (28 June 1921 – 23 December 2004) pic.twitter.com/dhX1XPqIl8 — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) June 28, 2020

My tributes to former Prime Minister #PVNarasimhaRao on his birth centenary.



Polyglot, scholar, economic reformer & veteran administrator, he effectively led India & @INCIndia during their most tumultuous times pic.twitter.com/wBUxXNwBmZ — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 28, 2020

Remembering our late PM Shri #PVNarasimhaRao ji-Father of Indian Economic Reforms on his 100th Birth Anniversary.He was also referred to as Chanakya for his ability to steer economic and political legislation through the parliament at a time when he headed a minority government. pic.twitter.com/hM2rc4mFSx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 28, 2020

Demands for Bharat Ratna

On June 23, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state cabinet and legislature would pass resolutions demanding Bharat Ratna for the former prime minister. He said that the resolutions will be sent to the Centre and he will personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the formal request.

"PV was such a leader that the country should be proud of. He had changed the country's destiny for the better. I will personally meet Modi and request him to confer Bharat Ratna on PV,” said KCR while unveiling the plans for grand centenary celebrations.

Telangana government has decided to host grand celebrations for a year till 2021 to mark his 100th birth anniversary. KCR had announced that a function will be organised at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad on June 28. Around the same time celebrations will be held at 50 locations worldwide.

