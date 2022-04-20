Python Attacks Calf After Entering Cow Enclosure In Viral Video; Netizens React With Anger

Snakes are arguably among the most fearsome animals that tread the planet. While snakes are, by nature, cautious and prefer to stay away from the limelight, there are instances of people and animals being attacked by the terrifying reptiles. In a recent incident, captured in a horrific video, and shared on social media, a large snake can be seen attacking a cow-calf.

The viral video shows a massive python entering a cow enclosure and latching on to the leg of a calf, resulting in a sudden rush. As the video progressed it shows that the grip of the snake was so strong that the calf was not able to release itself from the grip. It was still not known if the calf managed to escape or fell prey to the reptile.

"Snake attack on cow baby …Snake vs Möö (sic)", read the caption on the video. Take a look:

'This is just not ok', Netizens react

The video of the shocking incident emerged on Instagram and since then has been going viral. The video, which has garnered over 39.8 K views has faced a lot of criticism from netizens.

"I think the snake is dead or paralyzed already from beating. Or else its artificial snake. A farm owner would never film and enjoy auch stuff mercilessly (sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Then why u r making video...rather then helping calf.....just wasting time... (sic)". A third user opined, "This is just not ok! If you are filming this you need to rescue this cow! What is the matter with you? (sic)".

(Image: @wildlifeanimall/Instagram)