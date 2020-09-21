‘Flight To Nowhere’ sells Out In 10 Mins, Netizens Believe 'people Have Lost Their Minds'

Qantas Airways' seven-hour scenic ‘flight to nowhere’ sold out its tickets in just 10 minutes leaving netizens baffled. The flight has been scheduled to fly over Uluru, and most of Australia’s outback, covering take off and land, taking off and landing at the same airport amid the border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airlines announced on its website. While the tickets to the Dreamliner Boeing Co 787 dedicated to the sightseeing sold within 10 minutes, the internet wondered why some people would pay a hefty price approximately $413 and $1,999 USD for the tickets.

“Some airlines introduced ‘flights to nowhere’ and people are paying to take them,” wrote a user on Twitter. “I can't stop thinking about the Qantas flight to nowhere that sold out within 10 minutes,” wrote another. “What an idea: a sightseeing trip to view a dying Great Barrier Reef from a vehicle that is hastening that demise,” pointed out the third. “It’s not fair. All the @Qantas flights to Queensland are over $300 one way. That’s what happens when there’s no competition,” one said,” another said on the post shared by the user Naser. Earlier, Qantas said that its flight to nowhere joy flight for its frequent flyer members who, in fact, miss the air travel. Qantas announced ‘Great Southern Land’, airline’s famed ‘Emily’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that will soar across the Northern Territory and New South Wales without an actual destination.

Honestly fascinated by the folks buying seats on Qantas’ 7-hour flight to nowhere. It sounds like my personal nightmare. — Jennifer Riel (@JenniferRiel) September 20, 2020

.@Qantas your ‘flight to nowhere’ has actually taken us backwards. You really are pouring fuel on a planet on fire. — Ben Crothers (@bencrothers) September 19, 2020

People have lost their minds. pic.twitter.com/Xotn00EWSR — Naser (@NaserMestarihi) September 20, 2020

A low-level fly-bys across Queensland

In a release, Qantas wrote that the flight would carry over 150 passengers on board and will commence a low-level fly-bys across the Queensland border to the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and the Sunshine Coast before continuing north to the Whitsundays. However, internet users expressed wonder at the initiative. A netizen wrote, “A flight to the GBR that does little but burn massive amounts fossil fuel, contributing to the climate crisis and the GBR’s destruction,” adding, “Just stay at home.” “Honestly fascinated by the folks buying seats on Qantas’ 7-hour flight to nowhere. It sounds like my personal nightmare,” another wrote.

