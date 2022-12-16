Qatar World Cup: YouTuber Vujanic Discovers 'bum Shower,' Twitter Fields Jokes

In what is being described as the most hilarious discovery of the century, a Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber and social media influencer, David Vujanic, discovered handheld toilet jet spray in the restrooms of Qatar while attending the 2022 FIFA football world cup. The Youtuber expressed astonishment at why the western countries did not use it yet. He shared the discovery on his channel saying that the jet sprays he has been using for months were, in fact, very useful and convenient, adding that the Western nation Europe and the US must use them.

"Been using the toilet bum shower thing in Qatar for a month... I'm shocked that we only use toilet paper in the United Kingdom and Europe. "This is the best thing ever, man," Vujanic born to Serbian parents in Croatia, wrote on Twitter. Further, he continued, "I've used a bidet in France, it's decent but it's too big, this is a simple high-pressure shower head, more functional and easily adaptable. Will be investing when back in London. My bum is very thankful."

I want this image printed on a T Shirt…im now the self proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group…bum shower fanatics let’s gooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fwb0BQE24H — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

The Youtuber appeared so intrigued with the jet spray that he suggested he would want to get the images of "bum showers" emblazoned on his t-shirts to spread awareness in countries that still opted for toilet paper. "I want this image printed on a T-shirt... I am now the self-proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group. "Bum shower fanatics, let's go!" he said. Commenters swarmed the post leaving funny responses, but more particularly the Asians were surprised as bidet showers are extremely common in the continent. Although, Western countries are yet to switch their style of restroom habits. “Invest in one of these when you get back bro, has a control on the side which operates the cleaning process, built-in arse dryer too,” one user said, commenting on the tweet. “How can you wash with paper in the first place,” another wondered. “Welcome to the Eastern and Middle Eastern Civilization. And Congrats,” one other commented.

Nah but them water sprays are so cool



like, back home, in Bangladesh, we're a developing country, and we have them



but the best water spray i saw was in dubai airport. the airport toilet is so nice



i went and sat there for almost an hour whilst waiting for my connected flight — . (@F0otBaIl) December 14, 2022

That's what we've been saying all along! Thanks for joining the clean bum evangelists! — Wype (@WypeUK) December 14, 2022

Surely you’d have it printed on the back right? — Mike ⚽️ 💙 (@MikeOfPompey) December 14, 2022

😂 — Samina Uddin Author (@SaminaUddinSid1) December 14, 2022

