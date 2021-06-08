Queen Elizabeth 'taken Aback' By Prince Harry & Meghan Naming Their Daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named their daughter Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten- Windsor. It is a representation of an ‘olive branch’ to the royal family and pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana. The royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a step forward to making peace with the amalgamation of their daughter’s name.

According to Katie, although the step may have been deemed controversial, it is a ‘genuine mark of respect to the queen and the ultimate tribute to Harry’s grandmother’. Talking about the baby’s name, the expert unveiled that Lilibet was the queen’s childhood nickname. Since she couldn’t pronounce her name properly, it came out unintentionally from her when the queen was just 2. The Queen’s close family including Prince Philip referred to her as Lilibet.

Katie added that since the name had a deep-rooted meaning and is an intimate family name, it came to everyone as a massive surprise for Meghan and Harry to choose it as their daughter’s first name. During the same interaction, Katie also revealed that the Queen was a little taken aback by Harry and Meghan’s decision, however, she hopes that it helps everyone. The little baby can become a rift healer Katie continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did seek permission from the Queen before keeping their daughter's first name as Lilibet. Katie said that Prince Harry did speak to the Queen and the Royal family were all notified ahead of the birth. This move was to make sure that Prince Harry had the queen’s blessing in naming their daughter.

The royal expert also addressed the problems that have been going on in the family for over a year now. However, since Lili is very young at the moment it is highly unlikely that she, Meghan and Archie will accompany Harry to the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue next month. But Kate believes that eventually Lili will come over to the royal palace and contribute towards reunited the divided family. She ended her conversation enunciating that there is a clear desire to ‘repair the rift’ and to ‘move on’ on both sides.

(Image: AP)

