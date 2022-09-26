Quirky Coffin-design Office Chair Takes The Internet By Storm; Images Go Viral

A UK-based company, Chairbox has unveiled an unusual design of chairs which has taken the internet by storm. A designer has made a range of coffin-shaped office chairs called "The Last Shift Office Chair" for individuals who spend a lot of time at their desks. The chair is designed in a manner to resemble a wooden coffin.

According to the ‘Chairbox’ website, research discovered that spending six to eight hours a day sitting in a chair increases the risk of dying. Humans were not intended to spend eight hours a day sitting on seats. “The whole behavioural shift happened recently and our bodies haven't adapted yet,” as per the website. It further reads that exercise by itself is insufficient. Additionally, legislation in the UK requires businesses to offer standing desk solutions in their workplaces. Although there is awareness, it is insufficient.

Coffin-shaped office chair

While trying to create awareness, the company designed a 3D model of the chair, which has a wooden frame with a handle and wheels.

Further, the website also talks about ‘Grind Culture’ which is referred to as ‘voluntary slavery’. The issue of exploitation is also highlighted by the website.

It said, “While we spend most of our time at work most of us can't afford some basic things... it became a norm that we spend our lives at work slowly killing ourselves and getting almost nothing out of it. The whole grind culture is just wrong, it feels to me like voluntary slavery. We've been gaslit into thinking that this is life as it supposes to be. We sit in those coffins and generate value for the stakeholders, but once the time has come they nail the lid and roll us to the corporate cemetery.”

The image has been shared on the Instagram platform with the caption, “You’ve made it through the week! Meanwhile, we are happy to introduce our new product. The Last Shift Office Chair. If an employee dies at work, management needs to nail the top cover and roll them to a corporate cemetery. Simple yet efficient."

Take a look at the coffin chair:

The pictures, since shared on the platform, took users by surprise, garnered over 154 Likes and received several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, “do they come with lids?,” while another commented with laughing emojis.

Take a look at the comments:

(Image: Instagram_chairboxdesign)