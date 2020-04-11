The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Test Your Knowledge About Sweets' Quiz With Complete Answer Key

What’s Viral

Test your knowledge about sweets? Don't worry, we have got you covered with a small quiz with some fun, interesting known facts and detail you never knew.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
test your knowledge about sweets

Well, almost everyone certainly enjoys eating sweets, but how well do you know your sweets? There are some unknown facts about sweets and we have a quiz with a number of those facts to test your knowledge about sweets. We have cumulated some very popular questions to see how good is your literary sweet tooth? Read on to take a quiz in order to test your knowledge about sweets. You can also share this quiz with your friends and family on Whatsapp.

Also Read | IndiGo Takes A Dig At Vistara Amid Lockdown, Other Grounded Airlines Join The Fun Banter

Test your knowledge about sweets quiz

  • A. What were Snickers previously known as in the UK?
  1. Nutbar
  2. Powers
  3. Marathon
  4. Peanutz N' Nougat
  • B. What does M&M stand for?
  1. Mmm and mm
  2. Mars and Murrie 
  3. Milk and Malt
  4. Munchy and Melty

Also Read | Guess The 50 Movies From The Picture: WhatsApp Quiz That Only Bollywood Fans Can Solve

  • C. Milk chocolate was invented in which country?
  1. France
  2. Germany
  3. Switzerland
  4. England
  • D. What happens when you drop a Refresher in a bottle of lemonade?
  1. Nothing
  2. It goes flat
  3. It goes salty
  4. It fizzes up everywhere 
  • E. What's this old school British sweet called?
  1. Haddock
  2. Rock 
  3. Quoff
  4. Whimsby

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 8 2020: Amazon Apple IPhone XR Quiz Answers

  • F. Willy Wonka is the owner of?
  1. A Farm
  2. A chocolate factory
  3. A dairy
  4. A resort
  • G.  What is Winnie the Pooh's favourite sweet treat?
  1. Honey 
  2. Candy floss
  3. Chocolate Biscuits
  4. Jam Doughnuts
  • H. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which chocolate bar gives Charlie the golden ticket? 
  1. Wonka's Whipple-Scrumptious Fudgemallow Delight 
  2. Ton-tongue Toffee
  3.  Wonka's Nutty Crunch Surprise
  4. Chocolate Frogs
  • I. Which kind of chocolate is healthiest?
  1. Milk
  2. Dark 
  3. White
  • J. When do people buy the most candy?
  1. Valentine's Day
  2. Halloween 
  3. Easter
  • K.  What is so special about Willy Wonka's chewing gum?
  1. It never loses its taste
  2. It makes your hair grow very fast
  3. It is a three-course dinner all in itself 
  4. It grows on jelly trees
  • L. How does chocolate grow?
  1. on a vine
  2. in the ground
  3. in a factory
  4. on trees
  • M. What type of chocolate was Nestlé the first, in 1930, to manufacture?
  1. Nestlé crunch bars
  2. truffles
  3. white chocolate
  4. milk chocolate

Also Read | Guess Mahabharata Characters Quiz To Learn More About This Epic Mythological Tale

Test your knowledge about sweets answers

  • A -3
  • B - 2
  • C - 3
  • D - 4
  • E - 2
  • F - 2
  • G- 1
  • H - 1
  • I - 2
  • J - 2
  • K - 3
  • L - 4
  • M - 3

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 10 2020: Amazon Bose 700 Bluetooth Quiz Answers

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Raghuram Rajan
'PUT IT TO WORK'
Coronavirus
COVID-19: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 239
Telangana
TELANGANA GOVT ASKS FOR TEX RELIEF
karnataka
KARNATAKA BJP MLA BREACHES LOCKDOWN
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN