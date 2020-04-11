'Test Your Knowledge About Sweets' Quiz With Complete Answer Key

Well, almost everyone certainly enjoys eating sweets, but how well do you know your sweets? There are some unknown facts about sweets and we have a quiz with a number of those facts to test your knowledge about sweets. We have cumulated some very popular questions to see how good is your literary sweet tooth? Read on to take a quiz in order to test your knowledge about sweets. You can also share this quiz with your friends and family on Whatsapp.

Test your knowledge about sweets quiz

A. What were Snickers previously known as in the UK?

Nutbar Powers Marathon Peanutz N' Nougat

B. What does M&M stand for?

Mmm and mm Mars and Murrie Milk and Malt Munchy and Melty

C. Milk chocolate was invented in which country?

France Germany Switzerland England

D. What happens when you drop a Refresher in a bottle of lemonade?

Nothing It goes flat It goes salty It fizzes up everywhere

E. What's this old school British sweet called?

Haddock Rock Quoff Whimsby

F. Willy Wonka is the owner of?

A Farm A chocolate factory A dairy A resort

G. What is Winnie the Pooh's favourite sweet treat?

Honey Candy floss Chocolate Biscuits Jam Doughnuts

H. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which chocolate bar gives Charlie the golden ticket?

Wonka's Whipple-Scrumptious Fudgemallow Delight Ton-tongue Toffee Wonka's Nutty Crunch Surprise Chocolate Frogs

I. Which kind of chocolate is healthiest?

Milk Dark White

J. When do people buy the most candy?

Valentine's Day Halloween Easter

K. What is so special about Willy Wonka's chewing gum?

It never loses its taste It makes your hair grow very fast It is a three-course dinner all in itself It grows on jelly trees

L. How does chocolate grow?

on a vine in the ground in a factory on trees

M. What type of chocolate was Nestlé the first, in 1930, to manufacture?

Nestlé crunch bars truffles white chocolate milk chocolate

Test your knowledge about sweets answers

A -3

B - 2

C - 3

D - 4

E - 2

F - 2

G- 1

H - 1

I - 2

J - 2

K - 3

L - 4

M - 3

