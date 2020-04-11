'Test Your Knowledge About Sweets' Quiz With Complete Answer Key

Well, almost everyone certainly enjoys eating sweets, but how well do you know your sweets? There are some unknown facts about sweets and we have a quiz with a number of those facts to test your knowledge about sweets. We have cumulated some very popular questions to see how good is your literary sweet tooth? Read on to take a quiz in order to test your knowledge about sweets. You can also share this quiz with your friends and family on Whatsapp.
Test your knowledge about sweets quiz
- A. What were Snickers previously known as in the UK?
- Nutbar
- Powers
- Marathon
- Peanutz N' Nougat
- B. What does M&M stand for?
- Mmm and mm
- Mars and Murrie
- Milk and Malt
- Munchy and Melty
- C. Milk chocolate was invented in which country?
- France
- Germany
- Switzerland
- England
- D. What happens when you drop a Refresher in a bottle of lemonade?
- Nothing
- It goes flat
- It goes salty
- It fizzes up everywhere
- E. What's this old school British sweet called?
- Haddock
- Rock
- Quoff
- Whimsby
- F. Willy Wonka is the owner of?
- A Farm
- A chocolate factory
- A dairy
- A resort
- G. What is Winnie the Pooh's favourite sweet treat?
- Honey
- Candy floss
- Chocolate Biscuits
- Jam Doughnuts
- H. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which chocolate bar gives Charlie the golden ticket?
- Wonka's Whipple-Scrumptious Fudgemallow Delight
- Ton-tongue Toffee
- Wonka's Nutty Crunch Surprise
- Chocolate Frogs
- I. Which kind of chocolate is healthiest?
- Milk
- Dark
- White
- J. When do people buy the most candy?
- Valentine's Day
- Halloween
- Easter
- K. What is so special about Willy Wonka's chewing gum?
- It never loses its taste
- It makes your hair grow very fast
- It is a three-course dinner all in itself
- It grows on jelly trees
- L. How does chocolate grow?
- on a vine
- in the ground
- in a factory
- on trees
- M. What type of chocolate was Nestlé the first, in 1930, to manufacture?
- Nestlé crunch bars
- truffles
- white chocolate
- milk chocolate
Test your knowledge about sweets answers
- A -3
- B - 2
- C - 3
- D - 4
- E - 2
- F - 2
- G- 1
- H - 1
- I - 2
- J - 2
- K - 3
- L - 4
- M - 3
