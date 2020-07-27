R.K Narayan Is Said To Have Written 'Malgudi Days' In This House, See Picture

Born on October 10, 1906, R.K Narayan is a renowned Indian writer who is best know for his works like Malgudi Days, The Man-Eater of Malgudi, and more. His stories were known for being set in the fictional town of Malgudi. Many of his literary works were also adapted into popular TV shows and films. Recently on Twitter, Arati Kumar Rao shared a picture where the author is said to have written his popular short story collection, Malgudi Days:

R.K Narayan wrote 'Malgudi Days' in this house

A personal anecdote I'd posted 8yrs ago:#RKNarayan's family were tenants in our ancestral home in #Mysore. Family friends. This room, where I work when I go there, used to be his space once. They say he wrote Malgudi Days here :)



There's an irresistible quietude to this room. pic.twitter.com/JigpMOjtFt — Arati Kumar-Rao (@AratiKumarRao) July 26, 2020

She revealed that the picture is from a personal story that she shared eight years ago. She mentioned R.K Narayan and family were the tenants in her ancestral home in Mysore. Sharing a picture of a room where she does most of her work, Arati revealed that the room used to be R.K's space as well. She further revealed that people say that he wrote his popular work of fiction Malgudi Days in that very room.

Netizens were fascinated by this and took to the comments section to pen down their thoughts. One user wrote, "This is incredible, Arati! How exciting to be privy to the birthplace of Malguldi Days!". Another user wrote, "This room looks nothing short of a dream place for writers. Very beautiful!".

About Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days is a book written by R.K Narayan which was originally published in 1935. It is a collection of short stories that are set in the fictional town of Malgudi. It has a South-Indian setting and has a total of 32 stories. It was also published outside of India by Penguin Classics in 1982. The book was later adapted into a TV show. The author later went on to write more novels set around Malgudi including Swami and Friends, The Bachelor of Arts, and The English Teacher.

R.K Narayan is considered to be one of the leading authors in English Literature in India along with Raja Rao and milk Raj Anand. He received the Padma Bhushan in 1964 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001. During his final years, he spent every evening with N Ram. He was hospitalised in May 2001 and was planning on writing a novel just hours before he was put onto the ventilator. He asked N Ram to get him a notebook so that he could start writing his story. However, the novelist did not get better and passed away on May 13, 2001, without ever starting the novel.

