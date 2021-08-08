Rahul Dravid Teaches Kannada Cricket Expression To British High Commissioner | WATCH

Former Team India skipper Rahul Dravid who helped coach India to victory in the limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka has now turned a 'teacher' to British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis. In a video shared by Ellis on Twitter, Dravid can be seen teaching the British High Commissioner to India, a cricket phrase in Kannada.

In the video, Alex Ellis says, "England and India are playing each other and I am on the hunt for the best Indian cricket expressions. We have come to Bangalore and we have come to one of the greatest players to have played the game and he's going to teach me and you one phrase in the language of the state-- Kannada."

To this Rahul Dravid responds that he is teaching the British diplomat - 'Bega Odi' which literally means one run.

Cricket expressions in Indian languages part 2.



Today, we’re down south in Bengaluru.



What better teacher than ‘The Coach’ #RahulDravid, who taught taught me this in #Kannada ಕನ್ನಡ 👇 pic.twitter.com/tDCtHOcIwa — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 7, 2021

COVID-19 hits Indian team in Sri Lanka

Rahul Dravid's coaching stint got off to a flier as Team India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, however, they lost the subsequent T20I series to the host. The second match of India vs Sri Lanka three-match T20I series had to be rescheduled after Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Several players of the squad had to be isolated owing to Krunal's infection resulting in Men in Blue losing the series 1-2.

According to Dravid, the team did not bat well in the third match and 81 runs was never going to be a strong total to defend. "Sometimes in challenging conditions you need to fight your way and make it to 130-140." Nonetheless, Dravid said the tour has been a great learning experience for Indian youngsters.

India vs England

Meanwhile, India is driving towards victory in the 1st Test against England courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer was at his lethal best in the second innings claiming five England wickets to restrict Joe Root's team to 303, which has set a target of 209 runs to win. Team India's chase also got off to a solid start. Stuart Broad though, had the perfect start to his second spell, bowling a sensational delivery to get the wicket of opener KL Rahul for 26. After 4 days of play, India is looking forward to a nail-biting finale for day five, needing 157 more runs for victory.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.