Railway Ministry Shares Breathtaking View Of Train Journey; Users Say 'once In A Lifetime'

The Indian Railways have the largest railway network and its trains often cross some of the most beautiful landscapes. Recently, Indian Railways shared a video showing how an express train crossed the wilderness of Dara Ghats in Rajasthan.

The video was shared on Twitter under the official account of Indian Railways. Sharing the clip, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “Bestowed with an abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway.”

Netizens call it 'lovely'

The video of the picturesque view has been doing rounds on the internet and has garnered around 9.8K views. The video has prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "It's like 'once in a lifetime journey! Congratulations to the Railways!". A second user expressed, "Lovely". A third user wrote, "Fantastic".

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways tweeted a video of a train entering the snow-covered Sadura railway station at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, the ministry also tweeted a video of toy trains passing through the picturesque Kalka-Shimla rail route. In February, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted a photo of the under-construction Chenab Rail Bridge, which is set to be the world’s highest railway bridge after its expected completion in December 2022.

Its like 'once in a lifetime journey'!

Congratulations to the Railways! — Patel Manmohan Reddy (@PatelManmohanR1) July 28, 2022

Lovely — Naresh Pande (@NareshPande6) July 28, 2022

Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia