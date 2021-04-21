Railway Pointsman Gets Standing Ovation By Staff For 6-year-old By Risking His Own Life

A railway official Mayur Shelke in Maharashtra received a standing ovation from his colleagues for risking his life to save a six-year-old boy who fell on the tracks as a train approached the platform. Indian Railways has shared the video of the incident on Twitter and the post has gone viral on social media. The department also shared another video that shows the staff members of the Mumbai Division of Central Railway applauding Mayur Shelke.

Mayur Shelke saves life

Mayur Shelke, who works as a pointsman, was seen running on the railway tracks to save the boy. Mayur pushes the child on the platform while a speeding train was just a few feet away on the Vangani railway station in Maharashtra. The incident took place on April 17 when a boy accompanied by her mother fell on the tracks when they were walking on the platform.

Excellent work done by Central Railway Mumbai Division Mr Mayur Shelkhe (Pointsman) who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking on platform no. 2 at Vangani station. pic.twitter.com/ofXWR7qGtO — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 19, 2021

Shri Mayur Shelkhe the ‘real life hero’ appreciated by staff & DRM of Mumbai Division of Central Railway. ðŸ’ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/8fCSR6S4Vy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with netizens appreciating him for his courageous act. Shelke has also received praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Goyal also shared the video on Twitter alongside the caption, "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life."

I salute Mayur Shelke's selflessness and exemplary heroism. This railway pointsman risked his own life to save the life of a child who fell on the tracks at Vangani station in Maharashtra. Mayur, your bravery inspires us all. pic.twitter.com/lX08pBY9I5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 19, 2021

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

Sri Mayur Shelke is a hero. Such selfless acts reaffirm our faith in humanity. My naman to him. However, the mother's act is a little suspicious. She should be questioned. It appears that she has done this deliberately. — ShubhShubh (@shubh75kumar) April 19, 2021

Heart stopped and restarted at this video... God bless you Shri Mayur Shelke ...and all others who courageously go beyond call of duty to save precious livesðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) April 19, 2021

Absolute alertness — doubtful khan (@ojasanna) April 19, 2021

Mayur Shelke, the Nation feels proud of you. Thank you for saving the child's life! — Deepak Bhardwaj (@BDeepIndian) April 19, 2021

Mayur did a heroic act.

He deserves Praise & Recognition 4 saving a Precious life even at the risk of his life.

But the 1st part of the Video is weird.

Was the boy pushed down?

Or the accompanied man seems abnormal.

Matter needs investigation,Sir @PiyushGoyal — Amarendra Nath Bokshi (@anbokshi) April 19, 2021

The ministry of railways has announced an award of â‚¹ 50,000 for railway pointsman Mayur Shelke for saving the life of child. The staff of Central Railway honoured Shelka's efforts and felicitated him on April 21. Mayur Shelke told news agency ANI that the woman who accompanied the child was visually impaired.

"The woman was visually impaired. She could do nothing. I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him. The woman was very emotional and thanked me a lot".

