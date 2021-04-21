Last Updated:

Railway Pointsman Gets Standing Ovation By Staff For 6-year-old By Risking His Own Life

A railway official in Maharashtra received a standing ovation from his colleagues for risking his life to save a six-year-old boy who fell on the tracks.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credits: CentralRailways/Twitter)

A railway official Mayur Shelke in Maharashtra received a standing ovation from his colleagues for risking his life to save a six-year-old boy who fell on the tracks as a train approached the platform. Indian Railways has shared the video of the incident on Twitter and the post has gone viral on social media. The department also shared another video that shows the staff members of the Mumbai Division of Central Railway applauding Mayur Shelke.

Mayur Shelke saves life

Mayur Shelke, who works as a pointsman, was seen running on the railway tracks to save the boy. Mayur pushes the child on the platform while a speeding train was just a few feet away on the Vangani railway station in Maharashtra. The incident took place on April 17 when a boy accompanied by her mother fell on the tracks when they were walking on the platform. 

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with netizens appreciating him for his courageous act. Shelke has also received praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Goyal also shared the video on Twitter alongside the caption, "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life."

The ministry of railways has announced an award of â‚¹ 50,000 for railway pointsman Mayur Shelke for saving the life of child. The staff of Central Railway honoured Shelka's efforts and felicitated him on April 21. Mayur Shelke told news agency ANI that the woman who accompanied the child was visually impaired.

"The woman was visually impaired. She could do nothing. I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him. The woman was very emotional and thanked me a lot".

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: CentralRailways/Twitter)

First Published:
