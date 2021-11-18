Rajasthan BJP Shares Of Earthmover Allegedly Trying To Mow Down Lady, Slams Gehlot Govt

At a time when the Ashok-Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan has been boasting its women-centric policies, and the state police hailing their attempts to curb crime against women, a video from Barmer district showing a demolition machine trying to mow down a woman has been doing rounds on social media. The woman can be seen trying to restrict the JCB by hurling stones at it. The driver of the JCB, in the end, tried running over the machine on the woman. Sharing the video, BJP Rajasthan's social media handle claimed that women are not safe in the state. The Police said that the matter was related to a dispute between two groups over a piece of land. Both the parties have been asked to stay away from each other.

"The video shows a clash that broke out between two groups over a land dispute. Two FIRs have been lodged in this matter which is under investigation," Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav told ANI. The dispute took place on November 13, however, the FIR was lodged only after the video went viral on social media.

BJP taunts Priyanka Gandhi slogan in UP

BJP Rajasthan claimed that the ruling Congress has been trying to fool people in the state on the pretext of women's safety. Sharing the video on Twitter, the BJP took a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's slogan in Uttarpradesh. It reads, "I am a girl, I can fight, but I cannot survive in the Gehlot government of Rajasthan."

Common in Rajasthan now: Rathore

Meanwhile, Jaipur Rural MP and former Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that such things have become common in Rajasthan now.

"Now such incidents have become common in Rajasthan. The NCRB data also confirms that there has been an unprecedented increase in serious crimes in Rajasthan. But, the Rajasthan Congress government is sitting only as a mute spectator. They are only concerned about the chair, not the public," Rathore said.

राजस्थान में अब ऐसी वारदातें आम हो गई हैं। NCRB के आंकड़े भी इस बात की पुष्टि करते हैं कि राजस्थान में गंभीर अपराधों में अभूतपूर्व वृद्धि हुई है। लेकिन, राजस्थान कांग्रेस सरकार तो केवल एक मूकदर्शक बनी बैठी है। उन्हें केवल कुर्सी की चिंता है, जनता की नहीं। https://t.co/C1TgGUu6Dl — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) November 18, 2021

"While Priyanka Gandhi is fooling people with her 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' slogan in Uttar Pradesh, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, a single woman was physically assaulted today in broad daylight by a bunch of hooligans who have absolutely no fear of the law!!," stated BJP activist Priti Gandhi.

While @priyankagandhi is fooling people with her 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' slogan in #UttarPradesh, in #Congress ruled #Rajasthan, a single woman was physically assaulted today in broad daylight by a bunch of hooligans who have absolutely no fear of the law!! #Shame pic.twitter.com/dGlJuDJu9Q — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 18, 2021

Image: ANI/TWITTER-@MRSGANDHI