Rajasthan: Crowdfunding Plea On Twitter Helps Zomato Delivery Agent Get New Bike

There is no denying the fact that social media has the power to change the lives of people from all walks of life. As of now in a refreshing turn of events, a fundraising campaign on social media has helped a Zomato delivery agent buy a bike. It all started when a person tweeted a picture of a delivery executive, who uses a bicycle as a mode of transport. The fact that melted the heart of the user was that despite the scorching heat the food was delivered on time.

However, the incident came to light when Aditya Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan, noticed something heart-wrenching when he ordered food from Zomato. Aditya was shocked by the fact that despite the 42 °C temperature and scorching heat, his delivery person arrived at his residence on a bicycle with the order being delivered on time.

Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time



I asked for some information about him so 1/ pic.twitter.com/wZjHdIzI8z — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

The background story of Zomato agent

As Aditiya shared the thread on Twitter, he mentioned that after a brief conversation he found that the man's name is Durga Meena and that he was 31-years-old. Meena has been delivering food for 4 months and earning about Rs 10,000 a month. Durga used to be a teacher for the past 12 years, however, during COVID, he lost his job. Aditya Sharma also added that the Zomato agent spoke to him in English"

The story didn't end there after learning that Durga holds a bachelor's degree in B.Com and wants to pursue his post-graduation. To manage ends meet, he started working for Zomato. "He knows everything about the internet and Durga told me he wants to have a laptop with a good internet connection so he can teach students online again", read one of the tweets in the thread. During the conversation Meena told Aditya that he was trying to save money to buy a bike and for now he has been completing 10-12 deliveries a day and hardly finds any time to rest, adding that a bike would make the work easier for him.

However, as Aditya quoted Meena and tweeted, "Sir if you can manage my down payment, I will pay my EMI myself and I will return your down payment within 4 months with interest". With this in the last tweet, Aditya made a plea for crowdfunding Rs 75,000, which would help Meena buy a bike. He also shared Meena's UPI number. And in no time, the responses from the netizens were just overwhelming. The request in no time raised the fund and updated about the situation Aditya shared a post to inform his followers that Meena has bought a bike and the fundraising was closed.

All thanks to you guys ❤️🙏

Delivered the bike less than 24 hours

Still people are sending money requesting them not to send

Fundraising closed

He is very happy now 😊 pic.twitter.com/KhQp92OmtV — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the thread grabbed the attention of many where users were seen reacting and even doing their small part in raising the fund for Durga. Few were appreciating the efforts of the boy who took this step to raise the fund for the Zomato agent. "Hope... We reach the amount soon", commented the user. The second user, "Great initiative, did my part. Hope it reaches the milestone soon". The third user commented," May his dream be fulfilled soon. Great initiative".

Glad to contribute pic.twitter.com/O9p9wlOEoA — Saikat Rajguru (@saikat_rajguru) April 11, 2022

Thanks for sharing. Did my bit :) pic.twitter.com/Ah6RdIciY0 — Pranav (@iambyatman) April 11, 2022

Image: PTI