Rajasthan: Senior Citizens Display Quick Moves In Kabaddi Match Organised By Govt

The Rajasthan government has begun the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games, a month-long event during which people from across the state will participate in various games to be played throughout the month. As a part of this, people in huge numbers have started registering themselves for the games.

While thousands of young people are expected to participate in the event, people from the old age group are also actively participating in the games and further displaying a new form of enthusiasm.

In such an instance from a village in Rajasthan, a video has recently emerged on social media where a Kabaddi match is being played between young as well as old players. The video which has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the Rajasthan government shows old men enjoying the traditional game while they give tough competition to the young players.

The video which has been shared by Bharatpur District Magistrate on Tuesday states that the Kabaddi match was organised between senior citizens and young players.

In addition to this, another viral video also shows similar visuals of elderly men showing a young spirit as they compete against the young players in a Kabaddi match. Sharing the video, Rajasthan DIPR noted that as elders and youth enjoy the traditional game of Kabaddi together, it has led to an increase in mutual harmony in the rural environment

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games

Earlier on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the month-long Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games in Jodhpur. Calling it a "first-of-its-kind" in the country, CM Gehlot also stepped onto the kabaddi field for a brief period. Around 30 lakh villagers including men and women have already registered for the event and more are expected in the coming days.

During the month-long period, different games like volleyball, hockey, tennis ball, cricket, and kho kho will be played.

“We are a 135 crore-strong country but medals go to other nations despite us being such a big country. This pain was there in everybody’s heart and this beginning has been made keeping this pain in mind,” said Gehlot further calling upon all parties to come together to make it successful.

While stating that his government intends to turn the games into an annual event, the chief minister said that more talented sportspersons will come up through these events and will further the government will promote them for participation in national and international sports.

Image: Twitter/@DMBharatpur