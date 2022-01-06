Last Updated:

Watch | Rajasthan: Video Of Peacock Refusing To Say Goodbye To Partner Has Gone Viral

A video has been circulating on the internet, showing a peacock following two men who are taking its friend, another peacock which is dead to bury.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Rajasthan

Image: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter


Internet is the place for a plethora of interesting videos, ranging from funny cat and dog videos to heartwarming clips exhibiting animal love, such as this one. A video, believed to be from Rajasthan, has been circulating on the internet, showing a peacock following two guys as they take its dead friend to bury.

The video was shared many times on many social media platforms but it caught the eye of netizens when IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on the microblogging site Twitter. He wrote the caption, "The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video." The 19-second video begins with a peacock following two men who are bringing the body of another peacock, to burial, demonstrating its devotion for the dead peacock. In another tweet, Parveen Kaswan stated that the incident occurred in the Rajasthani town of Kuchera.

Netizens were touched

The video was shared two days ago on January 4 and since then it has gone viral receiving more than 2 lakh views, with over 15 thousand likes and 2 thousand retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from the people who were touched by the peacock's display of love. One Twitter user commented, "Whether it's human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones."

Another commenter wrote, "The voiceless are closer to God because the nature has a say in their lives as compared to many of human beings. The power of a 'sense of belonging'." The third comment read, "I think peacock needs some love and little pat by humans this time, he/she might be in deep pain n grief."

Another heart touching video by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan

In a different video which was also shared by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, an elephant was seen paying tribute to its owner who died as people were heard crying in the background. The video has received around 50 thousand views and 7 thousand likes. People were touched by the video.

Image: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter

Tags: Rajasthan, trending video, viral video
