Internet is the place for a plethora of interesting videos, ranging from funny cat and dog videos to heartwarming clips exhibiting animal love, such as this one. A video, believed to be from Rajasthan, has been circulating on the internet, showing a peacock following two guys as they take its dead friend to bury.

The video was shared many times on many social media platforms but it caught the eye of netizens when IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on the microblogging site Twitter. He wrote the caption, "The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video." The 19-second video begins with a peacock following two men who are bringing the body of another peacock, to burial, demonstrating its devotion for the dead peacock. In another tweet, Parveen Kaswan stated that the incident occurred in the Rajasthani town of Kuchera.

The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

Netizens were touched

The video was shared two days ago on January 4 and since then it has gone viral receiving more than 2 lakh views, with over 15 thousand likes and 2 thousand retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from the people who were touched by the peacock's display of love. One Twitter user commented, "Whether it's human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones."

The way all living beings mourn their departing partners as if leaving a void in their lives. pic.twitter.com/6NHBGSHyaQ — Pradip Kumar Ganguly (@Adipkr) January 4, 2022

God's creation is amazing .peacock' s feeling fr the partner is touching & should open up eyes of modern human relations, specially in https://t.co/1cWi0nBBql always is lasting! — Dr.N.C.K.Reddy M.S;M.Ch(AIIMS). (@DrNCKReddy) January 4, 2022

Whether it's human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones. HEART TOUCHING!! — Tathagat Priyadarshi 🇮🇳 (@Priyadarshii786) January 4, 2022

Another commenter wrote, "The voiceless are closer to God because the nature has a say in their lives as compared to many of human beings. The power of a 'sense of belonging'." The third comment read, "I think peacock needs some love and little pat by humans this time, he/she might be in deep pain n grief."

Animals have more love and affection for each other than Humans. Touching indeed. 😥 — Velociraptor 🦖 🇮🇳 (@raptorsworld) January 4, 2022

Some pigeons display a similar bonding. Not sure about following a dead partner but if you keep a female in captivity, the male will stick around. — Ali Asgar KB Wala (@asgie) January 4, 2022

Afterall they have also feeling for their groups .🙂 — Shikha Tiwari (@ShikhaT11768252) January 4, 2022

This is very touching, human at least should learn from this — CaSubratpatra🇮🇳 (@Subratpatra13) January 4, 2022

Another heart touching video by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan

In a different video which was also shared by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, an elephant was seen paying tribute to its owner who died as people were heard crying in the background. The video has received around 50 thousand views and 7 thousand likes. People were touched by the video.

Touching. Elephant paying last respect to his Mahout. WA forward. pic.twitter.com/lZjBRyEdpO — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2021

Image: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter