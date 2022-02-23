Rajasthan: Video Of Train Driver Stopping To Collect ‘kachoris’ Goes Viral; Probe Underway

Just a couple of months after the 'Pakistan Dahi-Train' incident a locomotive driver stopped a train in Rajasthan to buy Kachori. In the video which has been going viral, the driver is seen getting kachori from a man at Rajasthan's Alwar railway crossing.

Talking about the viral video from the start, in the first few seconds, a man who is recording the video is talking about a man who is going to deliver the kachori. The video recorder talked about the man's (Kachori delivery man) safety and him breaking rules and walking on the crossing track even though the gates of the tracks were down. Later, the delivery man was waiting at a railway crossing with kachori in his hand packed in a plastic bag. The train arrived and stopped just before him, then the delivery man who was holding the kachori walked up to the locomotive driver and handed him the plastic bag containing kachori. The train driver blew the horn and left as if nothing happened and it was a normal routine. According to some reports, the delivery man was the officially appointed gateman by the railways.

This incident attracted the eyeballs of netizens around the nation as they started speaking about it on social media platforms. Lots of memes have been about this funny but dangerous stunt.

Similar incident across the border

A video went viral on social media showing the train driver stopping the train near the Kahna Kacha railway station in the provincial capital to buy yoghurt, the Dawn newspaper reported. After the video clip invited criticism of the railway's department, which has been in trouble of late due to various issues like accidents, passenger safety and declining revenue, the minister took action and ordered the Pakistan Railways Lahore administration to suspend driver Rana Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain, it said.

The Pakistani train driver and his assistant have been suspended from service after he stopped the train to purchase yoghurt near a railway station in Lahore, according to a media report on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Source PTI