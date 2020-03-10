Rajasthani Women's New Song On Coronavirus Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

As India scrambles to fight the spread of Coronavirus in the country, many people are coming up with their own ways to battle the deadly disease. A video of a group of Rajasthani women singing a Holi song is going viral on social media because of a part in which they can be heard asking Coronavirus to leave the country. The video shows a group of Rajasthani women singing 'Corona bhaag jaa, Bharat main tharo kain kaam re' which roughly translates to 'Coronavirus leave the country, there's no work for you in India'.

The viral video

The video was shared by a Facebook user named Sushil Mittal and it has garnered over 3,00,000 views since it was uploaded on March 6. The video has received over 2,000 comments and 6,000 shares. A user termed the video as 'crazy' and blamed the women for not taking the virus seriously.

India has so far reported over 56 coronavirus cases with nine of them discovered in the last 24 hours. As per reports, there are currently 56 active COVID-19 cases in the country and the total recovered patients tally stands at 4. The first case of coronavirus in India was reported from the southern state of Kerala in early February followed by two more cases in the same week.

The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 4,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,15,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were being traded illegally as per reports. According to the latest reports, at least 900 people have died outside mainland China.

