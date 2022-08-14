Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Joyfully Dancing To 'Kajra Re' In A Wheelchair; Old Video Goes Viral

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday, 14 August at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala died due to cardiac arrest early in the morning on Sunday, PTI reported citing a source in his newly set up airline. As the nation mourns his demise, an old video has gone viral in which he can be seen dancing while sitting in a wheelchair.

The video shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing enthusiastically in the wheelchair. The people who were sitting around him can be seen applauding him for his performance. Soon, another person joins Jhunjhunwala and they both can be seen enjoying themselves. Notably, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was referred to as "the Big Bull of Indian Markets" and had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion (Rs 4,61,85,40,00,000), PTI cited Forbes.

Akasa Air issues statement

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air issued a statement on the demise of the owner of the airline. In the statement, the airline stated that they are "deeply saddened" by the untimely death of Jhunjhunwala. Akasa Air in the statement said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jhunjhunwala's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace." The airline further added, "We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline." Akasa Air stressed that he had an "invincible spirit" and was passionate about "everything Indian." It further stated, "Akasa Air will honour Mr Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline."

PM Modi condoles demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Remembering the investor, PM Modi said Jhunjhunwala was "indomitable, full of life and witty." Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi stressed that he left behind an "indelible contribution to the financial world." He further stated that the investor was "very passionate" about the progress of India. PM Modi in his tweet wrote, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Image: Republic World