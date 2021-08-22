Raksha Bandhan: Mumbai Police Shares ‘Khakhi Rhymes With Rakhi’ Pic; Netizens Go Gaga

Rakshabandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. Traditionally, on this day, sisters symbolically express their love by tying a sacred thread around their brother's wrist. Coinciding with the occasion, Mumbai Police has again created a buzz on the internet by creating an amazing Raksha Bandhan rhyme on August 22, Sunday. In the latest Twitter post, Mumbai Police has shared a picture on Instagram featuring three policemen with rakhi on their wrists with the caption: "There is a reason why Khakhi rhymes with Rakhi". Further, the 'creative police' wrote, "The unbreakable thread which always defines that your safety is our prime duty."

Netizens go gaga with the recent Mumbai Police's post

Like every meme, this time too, the creativity of Mumbai Poice record a new height. Since being shared some hours ago on Twitter as well as Instagram, the viral post has garnered over thirteen thousand likes and hundreds of shares. Moreover, social media users are also quick to appreciate the Mumbai police and filed the comment section with Rakhi wishes. "Thanku for keeping us safe. Happy rakhi our saviours. 🙌😍 I can't tell how safe I felt in ur city. Nw that I have to shift to a new place. I am gonna miss u the most," said Ankita, an Instagram user. While another user named Manshi Dhule said, "Happy Raksha Bandhan Mumbai Police. Much Love & Respect." "Had it been not rhyme ...still there is a bhandhan of rakha... #committed to protect... #mumbaipolice" read the comment of another user.

Earlier on August 19, Thursday, Mumbai Police took to its official Instagram handle to share a witty meme that conveyed the importance of following the mask mandate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the hyper-virulent strains of the novel coronavirus such as Delta and Delta plus variants grip several Western countries thereby stretching their healthcare systems, Mumbai cops warned citizens about the risks of being non-compliant to the masking protocol. “Smell the danger of virus! Question those who don't wear masks properly,” Mumbai police wrote in the caption alongside a creative cartoon illustration that involved a conversation about the mask between two people.

