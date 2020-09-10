'#IPLAnthemCopied" Gushes Krsna And Counters MCAI's Take On IPL 11's Anthem Plagiarism Row

IPL 2020 has been in the headlines for various reasons, including an allegation of plagiarisation by rapper Krishna Kaul, popularly known as Krsna or Kr$na. Earlier this week, soon after Disney+Hotstar released IPL 11's anthem Aayenge Hum Wapas, Krsna accused the musicians of plagiarizing it from his rap song titled Dekho Kaun Aaya Wapas, which released back in 2017. Now, the rapper slammed MCAI (Music Composers Association of India's) decision which suggested that both the compositions in question are different, with the hashtag '#IPLanthemcopied'.

"Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani!": Krsna to MCAI

Earlier this morning, i.e. September 10, rapper Krsna clapped back at MCAI for apparently stating that 'plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible' because 'all the hip hop songs sound the same'. In his latest tweet for MCAI, Krsna slammed the association's statement and gushed, "This is scary!". The renowned rapper tweeted writing, "I just got word that ‘Music Composer’s Association of India’ has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani!". He concluded his tweet with the hashtag "#IPLanthemcopied".

Soon, the British-Indian playback singer, Jaz Dhami came in Krsna's support and tweeted, "this is so messed up! I just came across what's happening". Later, many ardent hip hop fans showed their support to the rapper in the comment section of the tweet and expressed their disappointment about MCAI's statement. Check out Twitterati's reaction to Krsna's tweet below:

Music composer's association of India , all hiphop songs are permissible? Take this one pic.twitter.com/KYxJ42JL0J — Prashant Kumar (@thisisprshnt) September 10, 2020

Such an absurd statement to make even from their standards...we hip-hop fans knows the value of that song...that's a legendary track inspired so many artists...mann...aawaam will support until justice is served @realkrsna — HMR (@HarshRa57261359) September 9, 2020

And to all those people who are not supporting him in this, just wanted to say that look at the statement carefully they're talking about the whole Hiphop community so next time your favorite artist's song can also be copied.. — Devansh Batra (@DevanshBatra8) September 9, 2020

All hip-hop songs sound the same -- doesn't make any sense to me 🥴..Just a way to ignore this matter, but not gonna let that happen!!#IplAnthemCopied — Urvi_Chalke (@chalke_urvi) September 10, 2020

Such absurd statements are gonna encourage these big labels/franchisees exploit underrated artists even more and frequency of such incidents will increase by many folds. And artists will not be able do anything about it. Woah sounds so dark.#IplAnthemCopied — Shruti Gupta 🇮🇳 (@shrutigupta_123) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in an interview with ANI, IPL 11 anthem composer, Pranav Ajayrao rubbished Krsna's allegations of plagiarism and shared MCAI's certificate which clarified that there was no similarity between the two songs in question. Ajay Rao also revealed that four well-known music composers had compared the two songs.

For the unversed, it all started when Krsna called out IPL on September 7 and accused them of plagiarising his rap song. He also claimed the song was plagiarised without 'credits or consent' in his tweet and requested his fellow artists to support him and raise awareness about the same.

Take a look:

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

