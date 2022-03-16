Netizens have been taken by surpise with a video that has gone viral, which shows a rare breed of the Zebra without the black stripes seen at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. A recently spotted Albino zebra has grabbed the attention of many netizens on social media. In the video, a foal named Ndasiata was seen roaming in a field inside the park with another black and white striped Zebra.

The now-viral video has left people astonished. Isn't that interesting? However, a few black and white stripes could be seen on the neck of the rare albino zebra species while the fur of the foal is fairly white. "A young zebra with albinism called “Ndasiata “ is still roaming in Serengeti plains!" read the caption of the clip that was shared on Instagram. Netizens found it rather interesting to witness the young mammal roaming around the field which looked very unique.

Netizens' reaction to viral video

The video has got about 2,000 views on Instagram. The video has garnered countless likes and comments since it was posted. The internet community seemed to be concerned about the well-being of the Zebra and they were seen excited to visit the Serengeti National Park just to take a look at this adorable creature. "How beautiful! Maybe we can get a glimpse on our trip in July!", a user commented. Another user wrote, "Another reason to visit the Serengeti." The third user said, "The beautiful park in the world."

Image: Instagram/@serengeti_national_park