In the South Pacific, off the coast of Tahiti, which is a French territory, a stretch of virgin corals shaped like roses has been discovered by scientists. It has been found deep in the ocean and is estimated to be one of the largest corals ever discovered at such depths, and it appears to be unaffected by climate change or human activity. As per the reports of AP News, Laetitia Hédouin, who first saw the orals months ago stated that when she first visited there, she thought that the reef has to be studied. Hédouin is a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research in Moorea, French Polynesia.

The coral, which stretches for three kilometres, was discovered late last year during a UNESCO-sponsored diving expedition. Unlike most of the world's mapped corals, which are found in shallow waters, this one was found in the depth, ranging from 115 feet to 230 feet, according to AP News. The team used special tanks and scuba for 200 hours to examine the coral, which included gathering photos, measurements, and coral samples.

Corals appeared to be in good health

The corals appeared to be in good health and had not been harmed by the 2019 bleaching event. Corals are little organisms that live in waters all over the world and form reefs. Overfishing and pollution have depleted coral reefs throughout the world. Warmer waters are also causing significant bleaching in sensitive corals, particularly those near the newly discovered reef.

Hédouin stated that the reef of Tahiti was unaffected by the recent volcanic explosion in Tonga, which generated tsunami waves across the Pacific, according to AP News. Hédouin expects that the study will assist scientists in better understanding how the coral has resisted climate change and human stresses, as well as what role these deeper corals may play in the ocean environment. In the next months, more dives are planned.

So much has to be recorded and measured

Julian Barbière, who is the head of UNESCO's marine policy and regional coordination, said that they know so little about the ocean and there is still so much that has to be recorded and measured, according to AP News. Former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer Mark Eakin stated that the coral is in an area where few researchers have spent a lot of time. He also claims that they might find some bigger ones someplace.

