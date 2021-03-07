Rare Mandarin Ducks Spotted In Arunachal Pradesh, CM Khandu Hails Conservation Efforts

In a rare sighting, a two-person survey team spotted the mandarin ducks in Assam last month, after probably a gap of 120 years. The ducks, which can be found in Russia, China, Japan, and Korea, have now been sighted in Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change shared an 18-second-long video on Twitter Saturday, where mandarin ducks can be seen swimming along with other ducks.

India committed to conserve #wildlife!!!



Mandarin duck, a migratory bird from Western Europe and USA visited Monpas of Dirang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, marking the successful coordinated conservation efforts of the Forest Dept. and locals. pic.twitter.com/KrLq2Bb7r7 — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) March 6, 2021

The video was shot in Monpas of Dirang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, where at least three mandarin ducks can be seen swimming alongside a spotbill duck. The government of India ministry hailed the conservation effort taken up by the state and local people of Arunachal Pradesh and credited them for the return of the migratory bird.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also welcomed the migratory birds, adding that they have been spotted twice in the state in the past couple of weeks - earlier at Siikhe lake in Ziro, and then at Miyong river in Dirang Valley. Khandu said he feels "good" and "happy" looking at those birds.

Conservation efforts bearing fruit.



Mandarin ducks, considered one of the most beautiful birds in the world was twice spotted in #Arunachal; earlier at Siikhe lake in Ziro, and now at Miyong river in Dirang Valley.



Feels so good and happy looking at it!@PMOIndia @moefcc pic.twitter.com/ruW3ey0SyE — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 6, 2021

The rare birds were first spotted in Assam's Tinsukia district, which is closer to Arunachal Pradesh. Conservationist Vivek Menon informed on Twitter that the birds were spotted by Wildlife Trust of India survey team members Aftab and Mahesh.

Fantastic find by @wti_org_india White-winged duck survey team of Aftab & Mahesh ( volunteer from @AsianWildlife). Mandarin Duck sighted after perhaps a hundred years from Maguri beel Dibru Saikhowa. #assam. Photo shows it with a spotbill duck pic.twitter.com/NGnsTbokSW — Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) February 8, 2021

'Amazing find'

Menon said that the birds have been sighted after a gap of hundred years. Netizens are Impressed with the find and are flooding the social media with appreciative comments.

I guess most colourful duck is Mandarin

I saw it in Alipur zoo

