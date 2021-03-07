Last Updated:

Rare Mandarin Ducks Spotted In Arunachal Pradesh, CM Khandu Hails Conservation Efforts

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change shared a video on Twitter Saturday, where mandarin ducks can be seen swimming with other ducks.

Vishal Tiwari
mandarine

In a rare sighting, a two-person survey team spotted the mandarin ducks in Assam last month, after probably a gap of 120 years. The ducks, which can be found in Russia, China, Japan, and Korea, have now been sighted in Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change shared an 18-second-long video on Twitter Saturday, where mandarin ducks can be seen swimming along with other ducks. 

The video was shot in Monpas of Dirang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, where at least three mandarin ducks can be seen swimming alongside a spotbill duck. The government of India ministry hailed the conservation effort taken up by the state and local people of Arunachal Pradesh and credited them for the return of the migratory bird. 

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also welcomed the migratory birds, adding that they have been spotted twice in the state in the past couple of weeks - earlier at Siikhe lake in Ziro, and then at Miyong river in Dirang Valley. Khandu said he feels "good" and "happy" looking at those birds. 

The rare birds were first spotted in Assam's Tinsukia district, which is closer to Arunachal Pradesh. Conservationist Vivek Menon informed on Twitter that the birds were spotted by Wildlife Trust of India survey team members Aftab and Mahesh.

'Amazing find'

Menon said that the birds have been sighted after a gap of hundred years. Netizens are Impressed with the find and are flooding the social media with appreciative comments. 

