Rare Venomous Snake Spotted In Uttarakhand; Registered Medically Important Specie

A rare species of poisonous snake was spotted for the first time in Uttarakhand. The snake, which is reportedly a black-bellied coral snake was discovered by scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WWI). The rare species of snake reportedly have six generations in India.

The picture of the rare species of venomous snake was shared on Twitter. The post shared by news agency ANI mentioned that the black-bellied coral snake was discovered in Uttarakhand. Abhijeet Das, a scientist at Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun told ANI that the poisonous snake is the first in Uttarakhand and it has been registered as medically important.

"This venomous snake is the 1st in Uttarakhand. We've registered it as it's a medically important snake," ANI quoted Das as saying.

Abhijeet Das told ANI that the snake has six generations in India. They are mainly found in the Himalayan region, Northeast, and one group in the South region. Das further added that due to its venomous nature, it is the first of its kind discovered in Uttarakhand.

"The snake has six generations in India, which are mainly found in Himalayan region, Northeast, and one group in the South. Given its venomous feature, this record is important for Uttarakhand as it's the first-of-its-kind snake discovered here," Das told ANI.

Meanwhile, King Cobra was spotted for the first time in Paonta Sahib in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Parveen Thakur, a resident of Himachal Pradesh saw the snake during one of his morning walks. He took pictures and videos of the snake and shared them on Twitter. After careful examination by the forest officials, it was confirmed that the snake sighted in the video was a King Cobra, which had previously not been sighted in Himachal Pradesh.

