'Raspberry Ice-cream Maggi': Street Vendor's Dish Leaves Netizens Cringing; WATCH

A food vendor has come up with a crazy food fusion, adding to the list of bizarre foodstuffs. Maggi was made by adding a raspberry ice cream dolly to it.

Purnima Mishra
Maggi

In the age of social media, food vloggers often go viral, be it for their easy-to-make recipes or innovative combinations. However, some 'chefs' take it too far when it comes to experimentation, and end up going viral for the wrong reasons. One has seen the strange fusion of cuisines, be it pineapple pizza or dal makhani ice-cream roll, being heavily trolled and the latest such experimentation gone wrong was of a 'Raspberry Ice-Cream Maggie'.

The video starts with the streetside vendor cooking Maggi in the usual way, by adding the tastemaker and water into it. However, in a twist, the man then puts a raspberry ice cream dolly into the Maggi, shockingly with its stick. To give it a more 'professional' ice-cream feel, the cook then puts the Maggi + ice-cream combination onto an edible cone. That was not all, he completed the recipe by putting grated cheese as 'garnishing' on the cone.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Comment me #Maggikomaafkaro likhie".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RJ Rohan (@radiokarohan)

'Just no please', netizens' reactions to 'Raspberry Icecream Maggie'

Over 10K people watched the video, and there was a flood of likes below the post. The bizarre food entrant has also prompted many to express their views. "RIP original flavor of Maggie, read a comment by a netizen. A second user wrote, "Brooooo.. what do you have to avoid puking while shooting these videos". "Creativity is on peak level... Baki please y saza nhi chahye.. bechari meri Maggie," read another comment on social media.

This is not the first time when Maggi was chosen for fusion food, as previously the use of the instant noodles with pan masala for a dish had left netizens disgusted. 

