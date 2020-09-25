Rat Magawa Wins Bravery Award For Discovering 39 Mines In Cambodia; Read Details

A rat named Magawa won the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) Award for bravery after he sniffed 39 mines in Cambodia. On Friday, September 25, PDSA, on their social media handle, revealed that Magawa became the first rat to have a bravery award for discovering 39 mines over 141 metres of land over four years. Magawa won PSDA's Gold Medal for his life-saving work. The award is equivalent to George Cross and Victoria Cross gallantry medals. The rat was trained to sniff landmines by APOPO. Interestingly, according to APOPO, Magawa is the first rat to receive a PDSA Medal in 77 years of their charity history.

Drumroll please! 🥁 Say hello to Magawa 👋 the first rat to be awarded the #PDSAGoldMedal & one of APOPO's @HeroRATs trained to detect landmines 🐀 He's discovered 39 landmines making him their most successful HeroRAT🦸‍♂️ Watch his full story here 👀: https://t.co/so5CNCWlUw pic.twitter.com/YrVy2NWotW — PDSA (@PDSA_HQ) September 25, 2020

'Well done Magawa!', says the internet after Rat wins bravery award

Soon after, the news of a rat winning a bravery award was out, netizens got overwhelmed and congratulated Magawa (the rat). "Well done Magawa!", (sic) wrote a social media user. Here's how the internet reacted to a rat winning bravery award.

Well done Magawa! — EmP🇬🇧 (@EmmP04264348) September 25, 2020

Incredible!! Congratulations Magawa 🐀 🏅 — Alisa Lakeman (@AlisaLakeman) September 25, 2020

Animals are amazing — Glasgow_Girl (@KirstyKpop) September 25, 2020

Wow! Congrats Magawa! ❤🐀❤ — Xinrae (@LaserEyesYea) September 25, 2020

So cute! — edwina thewlis#KBF (@thewle) September 25, 2020

Although the internet was going gaga over Magawa's brave work, however, there were a few who believed he has been facing cruelty. "Poor little darling he has no idea that it is a reward for him for his work in the laboratory," wrote a social media user. Meanwhile, another social media user believed Magawa's life is in danger. The netizen wrote, "Stop use animals, use robot for this dangerous action!". (sic)

Stop use animals, use robot for this dangerous action! — raffaella (@raffael22857987) September 25, 2020

