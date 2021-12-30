Ratan Tata Celebrated His 84th Birthday Having Cupcakes With Employees; Watch Video

Despite being capable of having all the riches of the world, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, one of the most successful business tycoons Ratan Tata preferred a simple birthday celebration. The industrialist is well known for his philanthropic work and celebrated his 84th birthday behind closed doors with his employees and had cut a small cupcake to mark the celebrations.

A video of his decent birthday celebrations gained the admiration of his followers as netizens showered love on the simple yet love-filled celebrations of one of the richest Indian Industrialists. The video was shared by the Chairman of the RPG enterprises Harsh Goenka, who called it, 'A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday.’

In the video, the octogenarian Industrialist was seen blowing candles on the small cupcake where his employees were wishing him and recording him alongside. After blowing the candles, Tata’s employee- Shantanu Naidu, who works as the deputy general manager of RNT Associates, took a slice from the cupcake and gave it to Ratan Tata to eat.



As per reports, Ratan Tata is a fan of his young employee Shantanu Naidu. Shantanu, who is 28 years old, is also considered to be the brains behind Ratan Tata's personal investments in startups.

Watch the Video here:

A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday pic.twitter.com/wkmm7jhCyZ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 29, 2021

Ratan Tata celebrates his 84th Birthday

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday on Tuesday, December 28. He is one of India's most well-known and successful business tycoons. In addition to his indomitable career, the leading industrialist has also garnered widespread praise for his remarkable philanthropic works.

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937. His father's name was Naval Tata who was adopted by Ratanji Tata - son of Jamshedji Tata, the Tata group founder. Ratan Tata's parents divorced when he was just ten years old. He was then raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata. Ratan Tata joined the Tata group in 1961, and his first position was managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He later completed his education at Harvard Business School. Ratan Tata also attended Cornell University's College of Architecture. On his 84th birthday, the business tycoon received birthday wishes from his followers as well as from several well-known figures. The leading industrialist is also quite active on Instagram and he is also a lover of animals, especially dogs.





