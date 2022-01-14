Ratan Tata Shares Fan-moment With Guns N' Roses Star Slash; See Ranveer Singh's Reply

Business mogul Ratan Tata is an avid Instagram user as he frequently treats fans with different kinds of posts that also create a buzz amongst his followers. Recently, he dropped a major throwback picture where he can be seen posing with musical band Guns N' Roses' star Slash. The post has garnered more than seven million likes and has prompted many to take to the comments section, including Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Ratan N Tata drops pic with Guns N' Roses star Slash

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Ratan Tata shared a pic where he can be seen donning a black suit. He can be seen happily posing with Guns N' Roses star Slash, who is sporting an all-black casual outfit. As for the caption, he wrote, "The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash. Clicked by Brian Allan."

The post, which was shared about five hours ago, has accumulated more than seven million likes and the numbers are surging rapidly. It has also prompted people to post various reactions, including some Bollywood celebrities. Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh has also commented, "Wow !! This is too cool!" Several fans have also dropped lovely comments. A netizen commented, "Two all-time legends," while another one added, "So cool." A user simply quipped, "Legends."

Earlier, the business tycoon shared a positive message on New Year 2022 with his followers. He dropped a picture of himself sitting on a chair joyfully with a note that reads, "The last year yet again has been a difficult one for most of us. I wanted to take this time to extend my best wishes this festive season and hope that the coming year will bring good health and joy to those near and dear."

Tata Motors is a part of the Tata conglomerate, which bought the British luxury car-maker Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Company in the year 2008. Ratan N Tata, who turned 84 on December 28, keeps on sharing interesting nuggets from his life- be it a video of him trying his hands at a piano, or vintage pictures from his youth or of his late pet dog, Tito. Recently, he made headlines for having a simple birthday celebration with Shantanu Naidu, who works as the deputy general manager in his office. In the video, he was seen blowing out candles on a cupcake.

Image: Instagram/@ratantata