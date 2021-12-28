Ratan Tata Turns 84: Here Are His Instagram Posts That Prove He Is An Avid Dog Lover; See

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday on Tuesday, December 28. He is one of India's most well-known and successful business tycoons. In addition to his indomitable career, the leading industrialist has also garnered widespread praise for his remarkable philanthropic works. Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937. His father's name was Naval Tata who was adopted by Ratanji Tata - son of Jamsedji Tata, the Tata group founder. Ratan Tata's parents divorced when he was just ten years old. He was then raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata.

Ratan Tata joined the Tata group in 1961, and his first position was managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He later completed his education at Harvard Business School. Ratan Tata also attended Cornell University's College of Architecture. On his 84th birthday, the business tycoon received birthday wishes from his followers as well as from a number of well-known figures. The leading industrialist is also quite active on Instagram and he is also a lover of animals, especially dogs. He often shares dog-related posts on his official Instagram page. On his birthday, we have collected some such posts that will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Have a look at Ratan Tata's posts showcasing his love for dogs

He shared a photo of a Taj employee who was seen shielding a dog from rain. Ratan Tata also hailed the man for his kind gesture. The post was shared in September.

Ratan Tata shared a post requesting netizens to help in finding a loving family for a dog who was paralyzed after an accident.

He shared a photo with the adopted Bombay House dogs.

He shared a photo of a dog named 'Sur' and urged people to find a family to adopt the animal. "I hope together we can do the same," he wrote.

"I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don’t," Ratan Tata wrote while sharing the photo of 9-month-old Myra.

In 2019, he shared a post about his late dog, Tito. "Today would be the 14th birthday of my late dog, Tito," he wrote remembering his pet.

Image: Instagram/@Ratan Tata