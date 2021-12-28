Ratan Tata Turns 84 Today; Here're Some Lesser Known Facts About The Business Tycoon

Business pioneer and philanthropist Ratan Tata turned 84 on December 28, Tuesday. Tata, who started his career at the very young age of 25, is not only a business tycoon but also a motivational speaker who has inspired millions of dreams. He is someone who does not believe in business without "humanity" and "charity".

In a memorable incident, Ratan Tata was asked in a press conference about competing with his rival Mukesh Ambani. He generously replied Ambani is "a businessman" and he is not. This was not the first instance when the philanthropist asserted his business model is "one of the best" and unique in the world. On several occasions, Ratan Tata has won the hearts of millions of people.

Ratan Tata's birthday: Some lesser-known facts about the business icon

As the business icon and philanthropist turns 84, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother

He is a pre-independence man who was born in 1937 in Surat, Gujurat. His father's name was Naval Tata, and Sooni Tata was his mother. Interestingly, his father was the adopted grandson of Jamsetji Tata-- founder of India's biggest conglomerate company. After his parents separated at the age of 10 years, he was raised by his grandmother.

Ratan Tata began his career with Tata Group in 1962 when he was only 25-year-old. Later, he went to pursue higher studies at Harvard Business School. After completing studies there, Tata also attended Cornell University College of Architecture.

Ratan Tata's first role in company was shoveling limestone

Though he was offered a job in IBM-- an American multinational technology, he chose to return to India and started his career with Tata Steel. Despite the company being owned by his family members, he had a humble beginning. He worked on the shop floor where he would shovel limestone into the furnace.

Later, he became the chairman of Tata Group in 1991. In his tenure, he focused on building the company with core values. From one of the largest selling salt-- TATA Salt to investing in several software firms, he has proved his excellence on several occasions. Ratan Tata also started Tata Teleservices.

The man who manufactured India's first indigenous vehicle

Ratan Tata is the man who manufactured India's first indigenous vehicle-- TATA Indica. According to media reports, the car touched a remarkable achievement in terms of sales in the country. Apart from Indica, he has maintained a crown of manufacturing the cheapest car in the world-- TATA Nano. His company got international fame when it acquired Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus and British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover.

Not only did the philanthropist take his company to a new height, but he also helped some of the startups which eventually became unicorns. Ratan Tata invested in several startups including Ola, Snapdeal, Paytm, CarDekho, Curefit, FirstCry, Lenskart and several others.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)