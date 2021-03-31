Last Updated:

'Reader's Delight': Kolkata Couple Turns Old Fridge Into Free Street Library; See Pics

Kolkata couple, Kalidas and Kumkum Haldar, recently undertook a unique initiative and teamed up with a ‘Kirana’ store owner to open a free street style library.

Kolkata

Kolkata couple, Kalidas and Kumkum Haldar, recently undertook a unique initiative and teamed up with a ‘Kirana’ store owner to open a free street style library in Patuli. Kolkata’s love for books is not unknown as the city is also home to historic College Street, which is India’s largest book market. To further preserve the book-reading habits of people in the city, the couple started the initiative by converting an old fridge into a bookshelf, which is placed outside the Tarapodh Kahar Kirana store.

According to a Twitter post by user @VisionHistory, readers can take a book for free and return it after a month. A message that is attached to the fridge read, “A book a month keeps the doctor away”. Further, it informed that anyone can contribute to the library and it also said that the idea behind this initiative is to help people develop a reading habit and create a book-loving community. 

‘Reader’s delight’ 

Since shared, the post has received hundreds of likes and comments. The couple has been lauded for their effort, with many also saying that it can start a trend of street libraries in Kolkata and other cities. While one user wrote, “Very encouraging.....hope other localities will follow this soon,” another added, “So proud to be a Kolkatan! Definitely need more such initiatives”. 

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the West Bengal Transport Corporation in collaboration with a heritage book store launched a children’s library on a boat, the first of its kind initiative. According to PTI, an official said that the idea behind the boat library is that one can read books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata and cruising on the Hooghly river. The official added that children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengal on the Young Readers’ Boat Library. 

(Image: @VisionHistory/Twitter)

 

 

