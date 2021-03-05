'Real-life Optical Illusion': Man Captures 'floating Ship' In The Sky

A picture of a 'floating ship' shared by a social media user is going viral. The user named Colin McCallum was left stunned after he saw an optical illusion showing a ship appearing to float in the sky. The picture of the floating ship has caught the attention of netizens. Since being shared, the picture has garnered over a thousand likes and shares.

'Floating ship' captured in Banff

Colin McCallum was travelling through Banff on February 26 when he spotted a ship seemingly floating across the sky. He alongside the picture wrote the caption, "Saw a real life optical illusion in Banff today." At first glance, the object seems to float a few inches above the ocean but when one looks at it closely the person will actually find the difference. Take a look at the picture.

The picture has left netizens shocked and they have shared their thoughts on 'floating ship'. One user commented, "I genuinely can't understand what is going on here." Another user commented, "Wasn't an illusion, Agent Smith forgot to upgrade our version so the Matrix is getting glitchy."

Meanwhile, In India, Punjab's Ludhiana had also seen a rather strange incident take place on February 25. Many citizens had recorded the incident saying that they witnessed an unidentified flying object (UFO 2021) in the sky. However, looking at the videos, we can't be sure of what it is, but it is definitely a wonderful sight to see. Residents of Ludhiana were lucky enough to spot something quite unusual in the sky. While it was interesting and exciting to see a flying glowy object, it raises many questions of whether it was a UFO sighting or something else entirely. Many who have seen this object in the sky thought it was an aircraft or a meteor, but some are still doubtful. An Instagram page called 1000ThingsInLudhiana shared the video of this incident on its account.

