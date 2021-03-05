'Real-life Westeros': World's First Ice Hotel That Is Open Throughout The Year, See Pics

Ensuring tourists a wholesome experience of Disney’s musical animated film ‘Frozen’ throughout the year irrespective of the seasons, there is Ice Hotel 365 in Sweden. It opened its doors in 2016 and is a specially designed 2,100 square meter ice art hall that also houses Art and Deluxe Suits. Not only that, Ice Hotel built in the small village of Jukkasjärvi, in Northern Sweden and just 200 kilometres from Arctic Circle, also has an Ice bar and an experience room.

The experience room basically allows the users to learn about the Icehotel’s history through images, art and even a short video presentation. At night, the suits make a hotel and at daytime, they are an art-exhibition that is open throughout 365 days of a year.

This means, the travellers, and ‘lovers of ice and snow’ would be sleeping at night surrounded by beautiful artefacts and hand-crafted pieces by local artists. Apart from beds that look comfortable, the guests at Ice Hotel 365 also have the facilities of toilets and small lockable cabinets to store valuables. Further, there is also a sauna and shower area in a building nearby.

Types of rooms, prices and how to reach

As per the official website, the Ice Hotel has nine exclusive Deluxe Suite 365 of three types - one ‘Jokha’, four ‘Hilla’, four ‘Jaúvre’. The suits with private bathroom at warm room temperature with shower and a toilet are called ‘Jokha’ and ‘Hilla’s suits have their own sauna, while ‘Jaúvre’ have both sauna and a bathtub.

The Ice Bar at the hotel serves drinks such as rocks and Champagne out of handmade glasses of ice. The place is near Kiruna Airport in Swedish Lapland which is just 20 minutes away. Ice hotel co-founded the world’s first permanent ice bar back in 1994. The costs start from 3,995 SEK or Rs 34,206 for a single night and it goes up to 10495 SEK or Rs 89,891. While the first ice structure was built back in 1989, the Ice hotel even has an ice church and the indoor temperatures are also controlled at -5 degrees Celcius.

