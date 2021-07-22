Red Panda Gives Birth To Two Cubs In Darjeeling; Total Count Reaches 25 At PNHZP

A female red panda in Darjeeling gave birth to two cubs at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park. As per reports, the Red panda Population at PNHZP is now 25. Dharmdeo Rai, the director of PNHZP, informed that the mother and cubs are doing fine and they are under constant watch. The birth took place at their conservation breeding center on July 9.

Red Panda is an arboreal species and is marked as an endangered animal in India. They are found in the forests of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and North Bengal and it is estimated by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) that there are only 5,000 to 6,000 of them currently in India.

West Bengal: A female red panda, Yeshi, gave birth to a cub at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling



"Both mother and cub are doing fine. This is the fifth birth of a red panda cub in this season," says Zoo Director Dharmdeo Rai pic.twitter.com/m1wyRHJ5Mm — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Red Panda Population increases in Darjeeling

In early June 2021, at the Topkey Dara Conservation Breeding Center under Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling, a red panda gave birth to a cub. The video soon went viral on the Internet as the endangered species added another member.

#WATCH A Red Panda gave birth to a cub yesterday at Topkey Dara Conservation Breeding Center under Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling



(Video source: Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling) pic.twitter.com/eiQsQhhSwG — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Recent researches on Red Panda

The researches being conducted on endangered species has brought to light many interesting facts. A recent genetic study conducted in 2020 showed that in the South-Asian region there are not one but two kinds of a red panda. Published in the Science Advances by the researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, it stated that the Chinese red panda and the Himalayan red panda that were earlier thought to be the related subspecies were actually quite different in their genetic features. Noting the development in their genetic origin, the researchers were compelled to believe the two species of red pandas from different terrain split 200,000 years ago without any significant genetic transfer between them.

Himalayan red panda needs protection

Chinese Academy of Sciences conservation biologist Yibo Hu, also the lead researcher in the published study, told the media that the findings helped the scientists to figure out that the interbreeding of two species of red pandas must be avoided in captivity to conserve their genetic uniqueness. He further added that the scientists now know that the Himalayan red panda, which is more scarce, needed urgent protection because of low genetic diversity and fewer populations.

There are roughly 10,000 red pandas in the wild as estimated by international experts. While Chinese red pandas are found in northern Myanmar, southeastern Tibet and China’s Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, the Himalayan red pandas are native to Nepal, India, Bhutan, and southern Tibet, as per the reports.

