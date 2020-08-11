Registration Number '0009' Auctioned For Rs 7.1 Lakh In Delhi, Highest Bid Of The Year

Delhi state government's transport department earned more Rs 33.8 lakh from the e-auction for cars and two-wheelers in July. Reports suggest that the highest bid for the licence number plate '0009' was for Rs 7.1 lakh. Earlier as well, this number collected Rs 4.2 lakh and Rs 3.1 lakh.

Auctions amid a pandemic

According to reports, the highest bid for a two-wheeler licence number plate was Rs 50,000 for the number '0006'. Apart from this, registration numbers like 0005, 0005 and 1111 also collected more than Rs 3 lakh. In the month of May, the transport department found bidders for five numbers. A total of Rs 9.3 lakh was collected, with the number '0022' getting Rs 2.1 lakh. Also, Rs 21.7 lakh was collected in June. The highest bid was for number ‘0002’ of Rs 3.4 lakh.

Read: UK: Mahatma Gandhi's Gold Plated Glasses To Be Auctioned In East Bristol

Reports suggest that the transport department has earned Rs 66.3 lakh from the auction of fancy numbers in the last four months amid the pandemic and economic slowdown that has hit the nation. However, last year 1,078 numbers were sold for Rs 3.7 crore. The officials have reportedly said that people spending such amounts on the fancy numbers shows that the confidence of the buyer is coming back.

Read: After Beirut Blast, Chennai Customs To Dispose Of 740 MT Seized Chemical Via E-auction

According to reports, the highest bid was in the year 2017, when a hospitality firm paid Rs 16 lakh for the number '0001'. This system of online auctioning of numbers reportedly began in the year 2014 and has continued since then. The auctioning is conducted by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on behalf of the transport department.

Read: Kolkata Knight Riders Owner Bats For No Mega Auction In IPL 2021? BCCI To Consider Plea

Also Read: Steve Jobs' Autographed Fortune Magazine Cover Auctioned For Rs 12 Lakh

(Image: Representative image)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.