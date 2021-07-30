Reptile Enthusiast Pets Giant Snakes And Plays With Them, Video Goes Viral

A video of a reptile enthusiast, Brian Barczyk, went viral on social media after he was seen playing with giant snakes. He shared a 4.25 minutes long video on his Instagram handle, snakesbytestv in which he can be seen feeding huge snakes and talking to them as if they were members of his family. Nevertheless, he mentioned in the video that he does consider them as his family. Take a look:

Human reactions to reptiles, especially snakes have always been a mix of fear, disgust, or sometimes aesthetic preference. However, the majority of humans find them frightening all the time. Mostly, human relationships with reptiles have left a detrimental impact, frequently affecting their survival. Yet, there are humans who love them and caress them as if it was their child.

Barczyk is one such reptile enthusiast. In the 4-minute long video, he is seen as very comfortable around the serpents. On the other hand, the reptiles too seem to enjoy his company as he feeds them with a spoon. The giant snakes also wrap around his body and are playful with him. In the initial part of the video, Barczyk is seen to be struggling to pick up one of his per snakes. He mentions that there was a time when he "used to be able to pick it up" but now it seems to be fuss after the snake gained weight and became very heavy.

All of his snakes in one clip

Barczyk expressed happiness in being able to bring all his snakes in one clip. He captioned the video, "All my giant snakes in one video." The post received over 25,000 reactions after it was posted on July 14. While some viewers expressed shocking reactions to his post while many others have appreciated his genuine love and care for the reptiles. As per this YouTube profile, Barczyk has been collecting snakes since 1989. He even cumulated an organisation called "The Reptile Army." Barczyk along with his team has rescued many snakes. He often keeps sharing videos with these reptiles on social media which are much liked by his followers. His love for snakes is not just a hobby. He works at a reptile zoo, The Reptarium, which is located in Utica city in the US state of Michigan. This zoo is known to be home to thousands of reptiles.

